Battling the Beatles: SEMO’s annual challenge with Asian Lady Beetles

Every year, the residence halls at SEMO become a hotspot for a peculiar and persistent pest: the Asian Lady Beetle. As the seasons shift, these small, colorful bugs seem to invade student living spaces, creating a nuisance that many would rather do without.

What are they?

Asian lady beetles have been invading homes and buildings across the United States since the early 1990s. While the Asian lady beetles are often misinterpreted as ladybugs, they are a distant relative of the classic ladybug. Also known as the Harmonia Axyridis, these beetles can become quite the nuisance.

To understand the challenges posed by these pests, it’s important to consider why they seek shelter indoors. The UK Department of Entomology said the beetles seek refuge to escape the cold weather as the seasons change.

Once the beetles make their way into buildings, they seek out small crevices and protected spaces to spend the winter. These spots often include attics, wall cavities, and cracks around windows and door frames.

It’s also important to clarify the distinction between Asian lady beetles and their more familiar relative, the ladybug. While they may share similar appearances, their behaviors and impacts can differ significantly. While Asian lady beetles tend to flock inside as the weather changes, ladybugs make their shelters for the winter outdoors. Another way to tell them apart is color. While ladybugs are classically red, lady beetles come in a variety of colors, for example, in Missouri, they are typically orange.

How does SEMO fight the infestation?

To fight against the influx of Asian lady beetles on campus, SEMO has implemented practical measures for prevention against the beetles and all pests alike.

Assistant director of General Services Andy Tinney said the beetles congregate in residence halls because they are trying to escape the cold, and there’s different ways to deal with them.

“They’re very common in Missouri, very common in the fall. And what they do is congregate in large numbers, trying to find warmth for the winter. The best way to manage it is really a campus-wide effort. It’s not necessarily chemically. They call it an IPM, or integrated pest management protocol, which is to report cracks in doors and windows, report gaps, and prevent the beetles from entering the building,” Tinney said.