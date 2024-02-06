Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths

Two individuals from Arcadia died as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Missouri Highway 72 on Nov. 27. The accident occurred approximately 3 miles west of the Patton Junction.

The accident occurred as a westbound 2011 Kia Sorento, driven by a 48-year woman from Carbondale, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2002 Ford F-150, which was being driven by a 75-year-old woman, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.