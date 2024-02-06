All sections
NewsDecember 3, 2024

Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths

Accident on Missouri Highway 72 claims two lives from Arcadia. A Kia Sorento crossed the center line, colliding with a Ford F-150, resulting in fatalities and serious injuries.

Daniel Winningham

Two individuals from Arcadia died as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Missouri Highway 72 on Nov. 27. The accident occurred approximately 3 miles west of the Patton Junction.

The accident occurred as a westbound 2011 Kia Sorento, driven by a 48-year woman from Carbondale, crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2002 Ford F-150, which was being driven by a 75-year-old woman, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A 75-year-old male of Arcadia, Jesse Chamberlain Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Bollinger County Coroner Calvin Troxell.

Lois Chamberlain, 75, of Arcadia was pronounced dead by a doctor at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau at 4 p.m., according to the coroner.

The woman from Carbondale sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance by Saint Francis Medical Center, according to the report.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

