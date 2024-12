Kimberly White, Dawsynn Kennedy, Angela Walker and Tonya Kennedy brought some antimated Christmas characters to life as they took part in New Madrid's Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 15.

With temperatures in the upper 50s, New Madrid's Christmas parade appeared to fit this year's theme of a "Tropical Christmas." Floats depicted participants idea of what Christmas might be in more tropical destinations.

Staff members at the New Madrid County Health Department check a photo of them with their float prior to the start of the New Madrid Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 15. Their float took first place honors in the event.

Although delayed by a day, the New Madrid Christmas parade still drew floats, decorated vehicles and more on Dec. 15. Crowds filled much of Main Street to see the entries pass by.

Sadie Bengtson puts the finishing touches on the decorations on a parade entry by the Corteva Agriscience entry in the New Madrid Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Earning top honors in New Madrid's annual Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 15, was the float by the New Madrid County Health Department featuring a "Tropical Christmas."

Vehicles of all types and sizes were lighted for New Madrid's annual Christmas Parade, which was conducted on Sunday, Dec. 15, after being delayed due to rain on Dec. 14. Among this year's participants were two bicyclists.

The New Madrid First United Methodist Church's float promoted the church's live Nativity scene which was open following New Madrid Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 15

Santa and Mrs. Claus were joined by this year's parade marshal Larry Rost in bringing the 2024 New Madrid Christmas parade to a close on Sunday, Dec. 15.

A flurry of snow followed Santa as he brought New Madrid's Christmas parade to a close on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Finley Fowler, the petite Miss New Madrid Fall Festival, rode in a truck decked out for the holidays during New Madrid's Christmas Parade on Sunday, Dec. 15.