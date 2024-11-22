A Bollinger County man was convicted of murder in October 2024 after a weeklong trial in Jackson. The one detail that wasn’t determined earlier this fall was how long the defendant would spend incarcerated.
Following statements from murder victim Brianna Roberts’ parents — biological father and stepmother, as well as biological mother and stepfather — Judge Scott Lipke announced Eric A. Nanney’s punishment for his involvement in her 2021 death will be life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, during Nanney’s sentencing hearing Thursday, Nov. 21, at Marble Hill City Hall.
There was no official statement from Eric Nanney before Lipke pronounced the sentence.
“Brianna was the focus of the sentence today,” Lipke said.
According to previous reporting, Roberts — who was 21 at the time of her death — was killed Oct. 13, 2021, in Glen Allen. She had been shot and stabbed multiple times, and her limbs had been removed.
Nanney was convicted of five felonies — first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse. In addition to the life imprisonment through the Missouri Department of Corrections for the murder conviction, Nanney also was given life imprisonment for the unlawful use of weapon charge, 15 years for the armed criminal charge, four years for the tampering charge and four years for the abandonment of a corpse charge.
Morgan also sentenced in connection to 2021 crime
Kaitlyn Morgan, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with the Missouri Department of Corrections for the murder charge, four years for the tampering charge as well as four years for the abandonment of a corpse.
Family member statements ahead of sentencing
Family of both the victim and defendant spoke prior to Nanney’s formal sentencing. The judge also had Morgan enter the room so those speaking in reference to the death of Roberts only had to do so one time.
“Due to several factors, I lost a lot of years to be close to Bri,” said Michael Franklin, the victim’s father. “I’ve been sick, cried myself to sleep, lost a piece of my mind, heart and sanity because of the defendant. …”
The only thing keeping him alive on this earth were his other daughter and the love of his wife, he said.
Speaking directly to Nanney, Michael Franklin said, “I will forgive you in time, but will never forget what you did and stole from me.” In reference to Morgan’s involvement, Franklin said “I’ll eventually forgive but I won’t ever forget what you did.”
Christina Franklin, Brianna’s stepmother, provided a statement.
“You and Kaitlyn took our youngest daughter,” she told Nanney. “We will never see her married, never get to see her have kids, never get to see her in a bright light. … I pray to God neither of you get to see your daughter again.”
Referring to both Nanney and Morgan as “monsters”, Christina Franklin said her stepdaughter was a beautiful soul who craved friendship.
“I hope you suffer in prison as much as you made her suffer. I can only hope that your jail mates make you bleed,” Christina Franklin said.
Shauna McDonald, Brianna’s biological mother, spoke next.
“You monsters … took the life of something precious,” she said. “You took my child … she’ll never get to dance in the rain. I pray you suffer in prison.”
Ricky McDonald, Brianna’s stepfather, had a short message.
“For that man and woman behind me, I don’t even want to look at them, what they did was wrong,” McDonald said.
Chloe Dietz, a friend of Roberts, also spoke.
“This may be a sentencing for Eric, but this is about Brianna,” Dietz said.
“We did everything together,” she said. “She pushed her emotions aside for anyone she loved. Brianna’s love wasn’t easy and wasn’t typical. She struggled with depression and anxiety.”
Dietz said Roberts had difficulties making friends, and often times Roberts was just longing for friendship.
“With her, I never felt alone. I hope you never forget the name, Brianna Denise Roberts,” she said.
“This has been an awful, awful experience for everyone involved,” said Rose Nanney, Eric Nanney’s mother. “I believe there has been a partial justice.”
“I have watched him grown as a prisoner the last three years,” Rose Nanney said, adding it is her belief that her son has been a positive influence to others incarcerated. “I have to believe the good Lord has a hand in everything.
“He had a big weakness — women. I truly believe he covered up for her (Morgan). Where you saw the anger is from Kaitlyn.”
“This has hurt a lot of people,” Rose Nanney said. “My prayer as a mom is that he will continue to place his faith in God to help others. My heart goes out to the family. When tempers flare and everyone could see Kaitlyn was beyond furious. … I’m his mom, I’ll be with him every step of the way until I’m gone.”
Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham issued a statement Thursday following the sentencing.
“I would like to personally thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Bollinger County Coroner’s Office, and the members of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office for their dedicated work investigating and prosecuting the individuals,” Graham said. “Please continue to pray for the family and friends of Brianna. My hope is that these above convictions and sentences will help bring closure to Brianna’s family and friends.”
Prior to the statements being read by family members and a friend, defense attorney Russell D. Oliver reviewed a 15-point motion for a new trial, which was denied. The court document stated the defendant “respectfully moves this court to grant defendant a new trial for the following reasons.”
Oliver said the trial court erred and/or its discretion in overruling the objection of the defendant to the admission of a series of exhibits presented at the trial. Oliver said photo shown were “excessively gruesome, inflamed the passions of the jurors, was unnecessary to prove any material fact at issue in the case, and was more prejudicial than probative.”
The motion for a new trial for Nanney was denied.
“We recommend the maximum sentencing of life in prison without parole,” special prosecutor Kelly Snyder told the judge. “We’d ask that they be concurrent.”