A Bollinger County man was convicted of murder in October 2024 after a weeklong trial in Jackson. The one detail that wasn’t determined earlier this fall was how long the defendant would spend incarcerated.

Following statements from murder victim Brianna Roberts’ parents — biological father and stepmother, as well as biological mother and stepfather — Judge Scott Lipke announced Eric A. Nanney’s punishment for his involvement in her 2021 death will be life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, during Nanney’s sentencing hearing Thursday, Nov. 21, at Marble Hill City Hall.

There was no official statement from Eric Nanney before Lipke pronounced the sentence.

“Brianna was the focus of the sentence today,” Lipke said.

According to previous reporting, Roberts — who was 21 at the time of her death — was killed Oct. 13, 2021, in Glen Allen. She had been shot and stabbed multiple times, and her limbs had been removed.

Nanney was convicted of five felonies — first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse. In addition to the life imprisonment through the Missouri Department of Corrections for the murder conviction, Nanney also was given life imprisonment for the unlawful use of weapon charge, 15 years for the armed criminal charge, four years for the tampering charge and four years for the abandonment of a corpse charge.

Morgan also sentenced in connection to 2021 crime

Kaitlyn Morgan, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and abandonment of a corpse, was sentenced to 30 years in prison with the Missouri Department of Corrections for the murder charge, four years for the tampering charge as well as four years for the abandonment of a corpse.

Family member statements ahead of sentencing

Family of both the victim and defendant spoke prior to Nanney’s formal sentencing. The judge also had Morgan enter the room so those speaking in reference to the death of Roberts only had to do so one time.

“Due to several factors, I lost a lot of years to be close to Bri,” said Michael Franklin, the victim’s father. “I’ve been sick, cried myself to sleep, lost a piece of my mind, heart and sanity because of the defendant. …”

The only thing keeping him alive on this earth were his other daughter and the love of his wife, he said.

Speaking directly to Nanney, Michael Franklin said, “I will forgive you in time, but will never forget what you did and stole from me.” In reference to Morgan’s involvement, Franklin said “I’ll eventually forgive but I won’t ever forget what you did.”

Christina Franklin, Brianna’s stepmother, provided a statement.

“You and Kaitlyn took our youngest daughter,” she told Nanney. “We will never see her married, never get to see her have kids, never get to see her in a bright light. … I pray to God neither of you get to see your daughter again.”

Referring to both Nanney and Morgan as “monsters”, Christina Franklin said her stepdaughter was a beautiful soul who craved friendship.

“I hope you suffer in prison as much as you made her suffer. I can only hope that your jail mates make you bleed,” Christina Franklin said.

Shauna McDonald, Brianna’s biological mother, spoke next.