Blues' offensive surge overwhelms Kraken in 7-2 win

For a team struggling for consistency amid a Western Conference wild-card race, the St. Louis Blues certainly needed this game.

Zack Bolduc scored two goals to lead the Blues to a 7-2 blowout win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Enterprise Center. The Blues haven’t scored this many goals since beating Nashville 7-4 on Dec. 27, 2024.

“I just liked the way that every line looked the same way,” Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said. “How you start the game really starts to pay off in the last half of the second period and we saw that.”

St. Louis started its offensive onslaught with a pair of goals in the first period, a snap shot goal from Jordan Kyrou and a wrist shot from Oskar Sundqvist. Kyrou leads the Blues with 24 goals this season, which puts him among the top 25 in the NHL.

The game turned into a full-blown rout after the second period, in which the Blues battered the Kraken defenses to the tune of four goals. Robert Thomas scored his 16th goal to extend his points streak to seven games (four goals and seventh assists).

Bolduc scored his first goal and Cam Fowler found the back of the net less than a minute later. Fowler scored an unassisted goal from a long-range slap shot. Fowler and Sundqvist each record three points for the Blues (one goal and two assists).

“Sunny is the glue guy that connects the other guys,” Montgomery said. “He’s kind of like the brains behind the operation.”

After building a 5-0 lead midway through the second period, the Kraken pulled goalie Joey Daccord and sent out 20–20-year-old rookie Niklas Kokko from Finland to make his NHL debut.