SportsMarch 22, 2025

Zach Roth shines in debut, Saxony Lutheran run rules Fredericktown 10-0

Freshman Zach Roth dazzled in his high school debut to lead Saxony Lutheran to a commanding 10-0 win over Fredericktown. Roth's nine strikeouts and senior Brayden Moore's 4 RBIs set the stage for a promising season.

Kaiden Karper avatar
Kaiden Karper
Saxony Lutheran freshman Zach Roth on the mound in the season opener against Fredericktown on Friday, March 21, at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson. Roth allowed no runs on three hits and nine strikeouts in his high school debut.
Saxony Lutheran freshman Zach Roth on the mound in the season opener against Fredericktown on Friday, March 21, at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson. Roth allowed no runs on three hits and nine strikeouts in his high school debut.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran senior Brayden Moore runs to first base after hitting a three-run homer against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.
Saxony Lutheran senior Brayden Moore runs to first base after hitting a three-run homer against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran senior Brayden Moore greets his teammates at home plate after hitting a home run against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.
Saxony Lutheran senior Brayden Moore greets his teammates at home plate after hitting a home run against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran junior Cole Roth after hitting an RBI double against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.
Saxony Lutheran junior Cole Roth after hitting an RBI double against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran pitcher Zach Roth goes through his wind up against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21,
Saxony Lutheran pitcher Zach Roth goes through his wind up against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21, Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran senior Brayden Moore swings through a pitch in the season opener against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.
Saxony Lutheran senior Brayden Moore swings through a pitch in the season opener against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran senior Jake Sparks swings through a pitch at the plate against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.
Saxony Lutheran senior Jake Sparks swings through a pitch at the plate against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran senior Brayden Moore, left, and freshman Kai McDowell jog back to the dugout at the end of an inning against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.
Saxony Lutheran senior Brayden Moore, left, and freshman Kai McDowell jog back to the dugout at the end of an inning against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran sophomore James Hope at third base during the fifth inning against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.
Saxony Lutheran sophomore James Hope at third base during the fifth inning against Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
The Saxony Lutheran baseball team during postgame handshakes after beating Fredericktown 10-0 in the season opener on Friday, Mar. 21.
The Saxony Lutheran baseball team during postgame handshakes after beating Fredericktown 10-0 in the season opener on Friday, Mar. 21.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Veteran Saxony Lutheran coach Paul Sander talks to his players following a 10-0 win over Fredericktown in the season opener on Friday, Mar. 21.
Veteran Saxony Lutheran coach Paul Sander talks to his players following a 10-0 win over Fredericktown in the season opener on Friday, Mar. 21.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Not often do freshmen get to start on the bump, let alone dominate in the season opener, but Zach Roth came to prove he is not the average freshman.

The Saxony Lutheran rookie was lights out in his high school debut, racking up nine strikeouts through five strong innings to lead the Crusaders to a 10-0 victory over Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21, at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson.

“I’m just grateful that God gave me the ability to do it,” Roth said. “Coach put me in the best opportunity to succeed and I did it. I trusted my teammates around me and, again, I knew God was with me. I was just in my happy place on the baseball field.”

The young hurler thrived in his happy place, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks in what was an electrifying “welcome to high school baseball” moment. Roth also went 1-for-2 with an RBI at the plate.

“He’s a very mature freshman, physically and mentally,” veteran head coach Paul Sander said. “So, not totally surprised. I think what we didn’t know before today was Zach has been a standout at every level he’s played before he got to Saxony, but this was freshmen versus seniors because they had nine seniors on their team today. So, it’s a little different animal for him in there, and he’s not playing against 15-year-olds anymore. He’s playing against 18- and 19-year-olds, so I think he got over that hump real nicely.”

One year after getting thumped by the Blackcats 10-0 on opening day, Saxony flipped the script and used Roth’s dynamic pitching and hot hitting from up and down the lineup to run rule the reigning Class 4 District 1 champions in five innings of action.

Senior center fielder Brayden Moore, who officially signed his NLI with Westminster College on Wednesday, March 19, did the most damage at the dish, hitting a three-run homer in the first and following up in the third with an RBI double.

It was also a historical day for Saxony in terms of efficiency.

“I’ve had a system for 20 years here at Saxony of mental errors, errors and walks in the game,” Sander said. “That number is six or below 95% of the time, and you’re going to be in every position to win if you can keep errors, mental errors and walks below six. Today it was zero. I don’t remember the last time they were zero. We had no walks, no mental errors, no physical errors. That’s extremely unusual for high school baseball, so we were about as good as we could be today. We need to keep that up, but it was an excellent start.”

The Crusaders blew things open in the first inning when junior left fielder Cole Roth delivered with a soaring two-run double following Moore’s three-run shot to cap a huge 6-0 lead.

Then in the third, Moore capitalized with his RBI double before junior Korby Engert belted an RBI single to stretch the lead to 8-0. Saxony piled on with two runs in the fourth when freshman outfielder Kai McDowell and senior first baseman Isaac Koenig both scored on a fielder’s choice ignited by senior Jason Sparks Jr.’s groundout.

Ethan Marler had a rough season debut for Fredericktown, allowing six runs and three hits while walking three in just two-thirds of an inning.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway for Saxony, though, was the quick emergence of the program’s promising young talent.

“In my 20 years here, I’ve never started two freshmen in the first game of the year, so it’s a little different,” Sander said. “Zach has a very high ceiling and he’s a quality young man. We started another freshman today in Kai McDowell, who’s the quarterback of the football team, so we have a good freshmen class. I’ve never started a freshman on the mound of the first game of the year, either. So, it worked out well, and you didn’t know how it was going to work out, but we had a lot of other contributors.”

And for Zach Roth, this is only the start of something special.

“There’s more to come,” he said. “Just a great way to build. Coach talked about how we had zero mental errors and zero errors in general. It’s just a great way to start. We’ll build on that, come back to practice on Monday, and be ready for next week.”

The Crusaders will look to keep the early momentum going when they take on Scott City (1-0) in a crucial Class 3 District 2 showdown Tuesday, March 25, at Scott City High School in Scott City.

