Not often do freshmen get to start on the bump, let alone dominate in the season opener, but Zach Roth came to prove he is not the average freshman.

The Saxony Lutheran rookie was lights out in his high school debut, racking up nine strikeouts through five strong innings to lead the Crusaders to a 10-0 victory over Fredericktown on Friday, Mar. 21, at Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson.

“I’m just grateful that God gave me the ability to do it,” Roth said. “Coach put me in the best opportunity to succeed and I did it. I trusted my teammates around me and, again, I knew God was with me. I was just in my happy place on the baseball field.”

The young hurler thrived in his happy place, allowing no runs on three hits and no walks in what was an electrifying “welcome to high school baseball” moment. Roth also went 1-for-2 with an RBI at the plate.

“He’s a very mature freshman, physically and mentally,” veteran head coach Paul Sander said. “So, not totally surprised. I think what we didn’t know before today was Zach has been a standout at every level he’s played before he got to Saxony, but this was freshmen versus seniors because they had nine seniors on their team today. So, it’s a little different animal for him in there, and he’s not playing against 15-year-olds anymore. He’s playing against 18- and 19-year-olds, so I think he got over that hump real nicely.”

One year after getting thumped by the Blackcats 10-0 on opening day, Saxony flipped the script and used Roth’s dynamic pitching and hot hitting from up and down the lineup to run rule the reigning Class 4 District 1 champions in five innings of action.

Senior center fielder Brayden Moore, who officially signed his NLI with Westminster College on Wednesday, March 19, did the most damage at the dish, hitting a three-run homer in the first and following up in the third with an RBI double.

It was also a historical day for Saxony in terms of efficiency.