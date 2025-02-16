The Jackson Indians girls basketball team defeated the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders 61-27 on Monday at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Freshman Addison Henderson led Jackson with 16 points, then freshman Kate Deck with 14 and senior Camryn Alsdorf with 12. Freshman Kenzie Keys led the Crusaders with 13 points.

With the victory, Jackson remains undefeated in the SEMO Conference, with four conference games left to play. Indians head coach Angela Fulton said her team will have to improve on rebounding and defense to remain in the running for the regular-season conference championship.

“We have to clean up the boards. Defensively, we’re gonna have to become more solid. I thought we were kind of lackadaisical today on the defensive end,” Fulton said. “I don't know if it's because we pushed our press off so quickly, but we’ve got to learn how to play a half-court game. If we're in trouble, and we need to go half-court, we’ve got to be able to handle that.”

With the win, the Indians extended their win streak to 10 games, their longest since winning eight in a row in the 2018-2019 season. Jackson has not lost a game in 2025, with its last loss to St. Vincent in the First State Community Bank Holiday Classic Championship on December 20th.

Fulton said her team has grown a lot during this stretch and has consistently improved.