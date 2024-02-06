COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Zion Young returned a fumble 17 yards for a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining as Missouri stunned Oklahoma 30-23 on Saturday night.

Triston Newson sacked Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold and knocked the ball loose. Young, a defensive end, picked it up and raced in for the score.

“It was a surreal moment,” Young said. “There was no one around the ball.”

Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne filled in for the injured Brady Cook and passed for 143 yards in his first start for the Tigers (7-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference). He threw three touchdown passes in the second half, including two to former Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease Jr.

The second half was a rebound for Pyne. Missouri’s longest drive in the first half was a mere 24 yards.

“At halftime, we kind of just said we’re just going to go all out,” he said. “I felt really good, and I said I’m just going to do whatever I possibly can. We’ve talked about it all week — whatever it takes. Whatever it takes to win this game.”

Pyne could have fallen apart. He threw three interceptions in relief of Cook two weeks ago in a 34-0 loss at Alabama.

Instead, he showed resolve. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz defended Pyne following his performance against the Crimson Tide, and he doubled down after the victory over Oklahoma.

“He goes out there and delivers in the keyest moments in the fourth quarter after fans having been booing," Drinkwitz said. "He just goes out there and delivers. That’s the thing I love about this team, is we love you all when you’re cheering for us, and when you’re not, we just keep on rolling. We’re gritty. We’re really, really gritty.”