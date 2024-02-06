Woodland’s star cross country runner Reed Layton has won the Heartland conference championship for three straight years.

Even though he graduated this past spring, his younger brother, Calvin Layton kept the family legacy alive by winning the conference championship on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Cape Girardeau.

“It's definitely exciting,” Layton said. “I'm really glad that I had the opportunity to run with him while he was in high school. It's really important to me, and I think the school, for me to be able to run and win this again.”

Layton ran side by side with his older brother last year when he was the one winning all the races and leading the Cardinals. Only the slimmest of margins separated them.

With Reed moving on to the next phase of his life, Calvin is free to finish ahead of the pack in his junior season. Yet without having someone to chase or someone to be chased has proved to be challenging in itself.