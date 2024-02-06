Woodland entered the quarterfinal round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament looking to maintain their unblemished record.
Charleston is looking to return to the semifinals for the 10th consecutive year, which is currently the longest active streak in the tournament.
Woodland’s pursuit for perfection broke through the tournament institution that is Charleston in a 68-64 upset victory in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Show Me Center.
Woodland head coach Shawn Kinder pointed to the rebound battle as a major key to the win.
“Our gameplan coming into this game is to really do our best to control the boards,” Kinder said. “Charleston is a great offensive rebounding team. They really go with the glass hard. Sometimes they send five to the offensive glass. I thought for the most part we battled on that part of the game, which kept us in the game.”
Woodland was led by Korbin Kinder, who had 20 points, including eight of the Cardinals’ 15 in the fourth quarter.
Calvin Layton added 11 points for the Cardinals including a key three-point basket that gave them a 64-61 lead with two minutes remaining in the game. Lane Lee also scored 11 points and Kamren McCormick chipped in 14 points.
“They’re not afraid to share the ball and they encourage each other,” Kinder said. “That’s what makes it special.”
Charleston miss the tournament semifinals for the first time since 2014. Deshaun Henderson and Da’Kyrious each scored 18 points to lead the Blue Jays. Shilyn Henderson added 11 and Treshaun Schandon chipped in 10 points.
Woodland took a 35-34 lead in the third quarter on a layup by Kinder. The Cardinals then rode the momentum to a 10-0 run after McCormick got his 11th point in the game.
Kinder reached double digits on a three-pointer that kept the Cardinals up 53-45 in the final minute of the third quarter. The Blue Jays narrowed their lead to 53-48 at the end of the period.
The Blue Jays narrowed the margin to a single point with six minutes remaining in the game after a three-point basket by Deshaun Henderson.
Charleston retook the lead at 56-55 but both teams then traded the lead back and forth as they matched bucket with bucket until Woodland’s three-point shooting won the night.
Woodland will take on Cape Central in the semifinals at 7:30 on Saturday, Dec. 28.
“If we can spread the thing out a little bit and just be a little bit more patient, I think we can get a better shot,” Kinder said. “Our shot selection is something to work on.”
Charleston will play Bell City at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday with a trip to the fifth-place game on the line.
