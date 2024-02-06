Woodland entered the quarterfinal round of the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament looking to maintain their unblemished record.

Charleston is looking to return to the semifinals for the 10th consecutive year, which is currently the longest active streak in the tournament.

Woodland’s pursuit for perfection broke through the tournament institution that is Charleston in a 68-64 upset victory in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Dec. 27, at the Show Me Center.

Woodland head coach Shawn Kinder pointed to the rebound battle as a major key to the win.

“Our gameplan coming into this game is to really do our best to control the boards,” Kinder said. “Charleston is a great offensive rebounding team. They really go with the glass hard. Sometimes they send five to the offensive glass. I thought for the most part we battled on that part of the game, which kept us in the game.”

Woodland was led by Korbin Kinder, who had 20 points, including eight of the Cardinals’ 15 in the fourth quarter.

Calvin Layton added 11 points for the Cardinals including a key three-point basket that gave them a 64-61 lead with two minutes remaining in the game. Lane Lee also scored 11 points and Kamren McCormick chipped in 14 points.

“They’re not afraid to share the ball and they encourage each other,” Kinder said. “That’s what makes it special.”