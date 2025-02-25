MARBLE HILL — Woodland High School hosted an impromptu boys-girls basketball doubleheader on Monday, Feb. 24, in preparation for their respective district tournaments in Marble Hill, Mo.

Both Risco and Neelyville are both not just named the Tigers, but also among the top two seeds in their respective districts, so while the first round of the boys' tournament is currently taking place and the girls' tournament starting on Tuesday, the Cardinals were able to reschedule games against similar completion to make up for what was lost by the recent snow storm last week and remain sharp for the postseason.

The gym was packed to celebrate the Woodland seniors’ final game on their home court. It’s a fact of life not unique to small towns across America that the coaches have seen their seniors grow from the days they first dribble a basketball in their elementary age.

"That's what makes us so special," Woodland boys' basketball coach Shawn Kinder said. "A lot of these kids have good families, good support, and they're just behind them all the time. And that's what it takes for us to make a run at districts"

Korbin Kinder led the Cardinals with 22 points, and Calvin Layton scored 16 points in a 77-67 loss against Risco. All five Woodland seniors started the game for the Cardinals, led by Lane Lee, who finished the game with 13 points.

"The thing about Lane Lee that a lot of people don't realize is he's really developed into the floor leader," Kinder said. "Lane has just done a tremendous job just being the point guard and being the four general for us, and I can't express that growth that he's had this year enough. He's really developed into that and accepted that role for us."

Risco opened the game on a 13-2 run and finished the first quarter with a 24-9 lead. The Cardinals flipped the momentum in the second quarter and outscored Risco 21-8 to go into halftime trailing 32-30.

A basket by Kinder gave Woodland a 51-50 lead in the final minute of the third quarter, but Risco responded and retook the lead at the end of the quarter, up 52-51.

The Risco trio of Owen Fortner (nine points), Sammy Smith (eight points), and Reiley Calvert (eight points) led the way for a 25-16 fourth quarter and ultimately the game. Fortner and Smith each led the team with 21 points, while Calvert added 16 points.