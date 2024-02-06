Woodland GBB routs Perryville to continue hot start

Dezi Braswell sank three 3-pointers in finishing with nine points. Tallie Johnson collected eight points in the home victory. Ella Cook and Maci McIntyre both contributed seven points. Mollie Long made a first quarter field goal. Woodland was just 10-for-24 from the free throw line.

“We’ve got to keep growing and keep confident and remember that every possession is the most important one of the game,” Lynch said.

Woodland will take part in the Lady Red Devil Classic Dec. 7-12 in Chaffee. The Cardinals’ next home contest is not until Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

“We had a really bad start to the game,” PHS head coach Jason Dreyer said. “We were really nervous you could tell the girls were missing some easy shots and layups. We were kind of behind the eight ball from the get go. After that, honestly we didn’t rebound very well and we had a ton of turnovers. We’ve practiced pretty hard these last three weeks and had some good competition in our practices. We’ve done those things in practice so I’m hoping that this was just a first game jitter type of thing and we will move past because I think we’ve got the talent to do it. Rebounding and taking care of the call really hurt us.

Perryville’s Abygail Amberger led all scorers with 20 points while teammate Zoe Hoehn finished with 10 points.

Perryville (0-1) returns to action Monday, Dec. 2, when it hosts Chaffee.