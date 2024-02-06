Woodland defeats Oak Ridge for BCS Conference Tournament Championship

“We started out kind of slow. We've been off for almost a month. This is the second game we played in a month, so we were just trying to get back in the flow of things. Coach Ward does a great job with head girls. They played hard and they played very well as a team,” Lynch said. “The second half, we kind of picked up our pace, and kind of started hitting some shots, and that kind of gave us a little energy, and that helped propel us.”

The third quarter was all Woodland as the Cardinals exploded for 24 points in the quarter.

A multitude of turnovers and fast break points and tight defense on the Blue Jays Helped Woodland build a 46-30 lead after three.

Midway through the third, Woodland senior Mallary Barks hit a free throw to notch her 1,000th career point. Barks said it was exciting but she was just happy to win the game.

“We've won this tournament four years in a row now. So it was just really exciting, and it really brought the energy for the rest of the game,” Barks said. “After that, I felt like just the team started playing harder and our energy went up. So I feel like it wasn't just me, it was everybody, it just boosted all of our energy.”

The final quarter was more of the same. Oak Ridge turnovers turned into fast-break points for Woodland, and the Cardinals cruised to the win.

Woodland hosts Delta on January 20 at 6 p.m. while Oak Ridge will host Crystal City on January 21 at 6 p.m.