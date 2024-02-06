Woodland's Calvin Layton started 2025 the same way he ended 2024.
The junior picked up where he left off after the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament with a 20-point performance to lead the Woodland Cardinals to an 84-56 win on the road over the Orange Eagles on Friday, Jan. 3, at Oran, Mo.
"I was getting a lot of open looks from three," Layton said. "I was getting the ball, my teammates were moving it well. Early on I was missing some of those easy bunnies, some of those layups but I started making them in the second half."
The Cardinals shot nine three-point baskets against the Eagles, including six in the second half to turn what was once a close contest into a landslide victory.
"We are a really good shooting team," Layton said. "That's something we take pride in, and that's our ability to shoot the three-ball. We got to make sure not to focus too much on it. Sometimes we got to get into the paint if we're not hitting them."
Even more impressively than simply scoring 20 points is scoring that many while being one of five Cardinals players to reach double figures. Lane Lee, Hayden Vangennip, and Korbin Kinder each scored 12 points while Jackson Shock added 10 points for Woodland. Kameron McCormick chipped in eight points including a 6-for-6 clip from the free throw line.
"Some days I'll be off or some days Calvin will be off but it's good that we have several guys who can pick up and get their 20-25 points," Kinder said. "I know at that third-place game I wasn't hitting well and Calvin came through and we got what we needed. And that really goes for anybody."
The game was originally a close one after the first quarter. Both teams were tied 16-16 after Reid Hobbs led the Eagles' initial strike with 11 of his 14 points.
"I think we came out slow at the beginning of the game and then we found our rhythm in the second half," Lee said.
Woodland outscored Oran 19-6 in the second quarter to enter halftime leading 35-22 and proceeded to three three-pointers in the third and fourth quarters to build an insurmountable lead.
Oran's Cole Diebold scored 13 points, Kole Burger added 12 points, and Carson Kern chipped in 11 points for the Eagles.
Woodland was sharp at the charity stripe. The Cardinals made 17-of-19 free throws.
"We take a lot of pride in our defense and hard work," Lee said.
The Cardinals, who received votes in the most recent Class 3 MBCA boys’ basketball poll, improved to 10-1 on the season. They are halfway to winning 20 games for the third consecutive season after riding the momentum from their best Christmas Tournament showing.
"I think that was a very positive thing for our team," Layton said. "That's the first time we placed that high in a very long time. We're trying to carry that on, hopefully, past districts.
"We're starting to discover what works good on the team," Layton said. "I think it might not always be me scoring the points but as long as we win, we're happy. A lot of guys can do a lot of things and lately, I've been the guy who's able to do it right now."
Layton, Kinder, and the rest of the team were in early elementary school the last time the Cardinals won 20 games in consecutive seasons (2015-16). This group of juniors and seniors played together since they were old enough to dribble, knowing that when it's their turn, they would be positioned to take the program to new heights.
"It's just a bond that we got together," Korbin Kinder said. "We learned to trust each other."
The only thing missing is a district championship, which represents the top goal of this group. The Cardinals are in a favorable Class 3 District 2 with only Scott City representing their largest threat. Woodland won their only regular season matchup with Scott City 81-76 on Dec. 30, 2024, at the Show Me Center.
"We knew we had a shot to do big things, even when we were little," Lee said. "Now people are finally starting to see it."
The Cardinals travel to Richmond (Essex) on Tuesday, Jan. 7 to start a five-game slate leading up to the SCAA Conference Tournament on Jan. 27-Feb. 1.
"All these games are in preparation for conference and our district," Kinder said.
