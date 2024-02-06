Woodland's Calvin Layton started 2025 the same way he ended 2024.

The junior picked up where he left off after the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament with a 20-point performance to lead the Woodland Cardinals to an 84-56 win on the road over the Orange Eagles on Friday, Jan. 3, at Oran, Mo.

"I was getting a lot of open looks from three," Layton said. "I was getting the ball, my teammates were moving it well. Early on I was missing some of those easy bunnies, some of those layups but I started making them in the second half."

The Cardinals shot nine three-point baskets against the Eagles, including six in the second half to turn what was once a close contest into a landslide victory.

"We are a really good shooting team," Layton said. "That's something we take pride in, and that's our ability to shoot the three-ball. We got to make sure not to focus too much on it. Sometimes we got to get into the paint if we're not hitting them."

Even more impressively than simply scoring 20 points is scoring that many while being one of five Cardinals players to reach double figures. Lane Lee, Hayden Vangennip, and Korbin Kinder each scored 12 points while Jackson Shock added 10 points for Woodland. Kameron McCormick chipped in eight points including a 6-for-6 clip from the free throw line.

"Some days I'll be off or some days Calvin will be off but it's good that we have several guys who can pick up and get their 20-25 points," Kinder said. "I know at that third-place game I wasn't hitting well and Calvin came through and we got what we needed. And that really goes for anybody."

The game was originally a close one after the first quarter. Both teams were tied 16-16 after Reid Hobbs led the Eagles' initial strike with 11 of his 14 points.

"I think we came out slow at the beginning of the game and then we found our rhythm in the second half," Lee said.

Woodland outscored Oran 19-6 in the second quarter to enter halftime leading 35-22 and proceeded to three three-pointers in the third and fourth quarters to build an insurmountable lead.

Oran's Cole Diebold scored 13 points, Kole Burger added 12 points, and Carson Kern chipped in 11 points for the Eagles.