Tasked against the biggest, toughest squad in Southern Missouri, the Cardinals of Woodland boys basketball played step-for-step but couldn’t overcome a huge third-quarter surge as Thayer worked to down them 68-61 in the MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown Class 2 third-place game.

Thayer’s won this third-place game for three consecutive years, and against a team that had never even seen the final four before, the Bobcats looked calm and composed coming down the stretch as they made it four consecutive third-place titles.

Going out on a 9-0 run down the stretch in the first half to go from a tight-knit contest to a strong lead at the break, Woodland crawled out from the depths of a tough loss Wednesday to fly to a halftime lead but couldn’t stave off the frantic push of a hard-nosed Thayer defense.

Going plus-15 in the third quarter to emerge from down 8 to up 7 going into the final frame, Thayer’s push was one that a cold-shooting Woodland team simply couldn’t match up to, and a 7-point loss ended its season at fourth.

“For the most part, I felt like defensively we executed for about three quarters of that game,” coach Shawn Kinder said. The parts when we didn't do that is when we broke down.”

Korbin Kinder’s 12 points ruled the roost for Woodland in the first half, dictating a big run that included 7 points from Jackson Shock and another 6 from Lane Lee, but Thayer fired back with 10 from Easton Pitts and another 9 from Devin Harrington.

Then, the floodgates opened for Thayer, 23 points from Pitts, 22 points from Harrington and a third quarter that could not be denied as the Bobcats showed their experience at this stage and powered on past the Cardinals.

On top of his 22 points, Harrington put up a ridiculous 17 boards and 4 thunderous blocks to storm past Woodland while Pitts and Hollis Deckard both recorded 3 steals.