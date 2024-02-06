In the final game of the conference season, Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball came into Eastern Illinois’s domain and played with the Panthers, but one of the Redhawks’ sloppiest games of the season doomed them to a 73-58 loss and a snapped streak.

After 10 consecutive victories, the trend has finally come to a close as Eastern’s strong Saturday performance and SEMO’s nearly 20 turnovers made it all too simple for the Panthers to take advantage of a less-than-stellar day for the Southeast offense.

Led by 28 from Nakyel Shelton and Artese Stapleton’s 22, EIU showed the true competitive depth of the Ohio Valley Conference as it overcame an early deficit to rally into a big lead in the first half, doing just enough to hold Southeast off down the stretch.

Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added 6 points and 10 rebounds in the post for the Panthers, who out-rebounded the Redhawks by 6 where they’ve typically been dominant this season.

A poor-shooting day from the field for the Redhawks, who just recently clinched sole possession of the 2024-25 OVC regular season title Thursday, enabled Eastern to finish its season on a high note as even though it missed out on the conference tourney, it closed out the year with a win against the top dog in the conference.

SEMO shot just 35 percent from the field on Saturday, being outshot by the Panthers with a 41-percent clip from the field including 38 percent from 3-point land – eight points higher than what the Redhawks have averaged this season in what’s been an elite defensive season.

Rob Martin, Southeast’s anchor, hit 18 points and added 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Braxton Stacker, the big bench contributor, stacked up 12 points on 3-for-8 shooting while Teddy Washington Jr. put up 9 points on fewer minutes due to injury concerns.

Brendan Terry, who’s been crucial to SEMO’s success this year, added 7 points and 9 rebounds in the post, the Redhawks’ leading rebounder, while David Idada added 5 more boards in rotation.