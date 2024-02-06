All sections
SportsMarch 1, 2025

Winning streak snapped as Redhawks MBB loses at Eastern Illinois in regular-season finale

Southeast Missouri State men's 10-game winning streak ended with a loss to Eastern Illinois. Despite clinching the OVC regular-season title, SEMO's turnovers and poor shooting cost them. Next, they aim for the OVC Tournament title and an NCAA berth.

Cole Lee
Cole Lee
Southeast's Braxton Stacker drives during a Saturday, January 11, 2025 game against Morehead State at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Southeast's Braxton Stacker drives during a Saturday, January 11, 2025 game against Morehead State at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

In the final game of the conference season, Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball came into Eastern Illinois’s domain and played with the Panthers, but one of the Redhawks’ sloppiest games of the season doomed them to a 73-58 loss and a snapped streak.

After 10 consecutive victories, the trend has finally come to a close as Eastern’s strong Saturday performance and SEMO’s nearly 20 turnovers made it all too simple for the Panthers to take advantage of a less-than-stellar day for the Southeast offense.

Led by 28 from Nakyel Shelton and Artese Stapleton’s 22, EIU showed the true competitive depth of the Ohio Valley Conference as it overcame an early deficit to rally into a big lead in the first half, doing just enough to hold Southeast off down the stretch.

Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added 6 points and 10 rebounds in the post for the Panthers, who out-rebounded the Redhawks by 6 where they’ve typically been dominant this season.

A poor-shooting day from the field for the Redhawks, who just recently clinched sole possession of the 2024-25 OVC regular season title Thursday, enabled Eastern to finish its season on a high note as even though it missed out on the conference tourney, it closed out the year with a win against the top dog in the conference.

SEMO shot just 35 percent from the field on Saturday, being outshot by the Panthers with a 41-percent clip from the field including 38 percent from 3-point land – eight points higher than what the Redhawks have averaged this season in what’s been an elite defensive season.

Rob Martin, Southeast’s anchor, hit 18 points and added 5 assists and 4 rebounds. Braxton Stacker, the big bench contributor, stacked up 12 points on 3-for-8 shooting while Teddy Washington Jr. put up 9 points on fewer minutes due to injury concerns.

Brendan Terry, who’s been crucial to SEMO’s success this year, added 7 points and 9 rebounds in the post, the Redhawks’ leading rebounder, while David Idada added 5 more boards in rotation.

Southeast’s turnovers equaled 19 on Saturday night. After going up 7-2 to start the first half, the production seemingly feel off a cliff. 61 percent from the free-throw line won’t get any team too far, either.

It’s time to take a look within as on the heels of a 10-game win streak, it’s now a one-straight losing streak for Southeast heading into the postseason. Its sights are set higher than 11 wins in a row, but it’ll sure have to play stronger than it did Saturday to achieve those goals.

The focus shifts to next week when the Redhawks begin their quest to make it two Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championships in three years, beginning Friday in the semifinal stage.

Brad Korn and company, fresh off having their winning streak of 10 consecutive snapped at Eastern Illinois, will have a week off to reflect, refresh and reset for an all0important two games that will determine whether or not the Redhawks can break into the NCAA Division I Tournament.

Last year, the Redhawks’ regular season finish was worse enough to miss out on an appearance at the conference tourney, interrupting a span of a 2023 championship and a 2025 top seed.

Now, having won the conference championship, it puts the Redhawks in as good a position imaginable to replicate their efforts of two years ago, looking to become the first OVC No. 1 seed to win the title since 2022 – That was Southeast’s archrival, Murray State.

One of two teams to secure a double-bye into the penultimate stage, the Redhawks will take on a team to be determined later, with the No. 4, 5 and 8 seeds all possibilities as Southeast begins its run in Evansville, Indiana at the Ford Center.

Two wins next weekend would send Southeast Missouri State to its third NCAA Tournament in its 34-year history at the Division-I level.

College Sports
