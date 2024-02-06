Thursday night begins the back half of the Ohio Valley Conference season for Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball and, with just a 2-8 record in league play, it begins “crunch time” as well.

Going only to the top eight teams in the conference, both the men’s and women’s teams are on yearlong streaks without finishing in the top eight, but the men are in a far better position than the women with a month to go.

With a 4-15 overall record and currently on a seven-game losing streak, the Redhawks are in need of a redeeming victory of any sort, and with the UT Martin Skyhawks coming into town for a Thursday tilt, it isn’t getting any easier.

If the Redhawks can’t break their long slump Thursday night against the Skyhawks, there’s a golden opportunity with a rematch against No. 11 Tennessee State on Saturday afternoon at the Show Me Center.

With just 10 games left of the 20-game conference slate, the theme has shifted to “stealing” games as the Redhawks go through the final half of conference play.

Matching up with an intense rival in UT Martin, with the Skyhawks now right on par with Lindenwood as the Redhawks’ closest in-conference opponent geographically, SEMO is looking to break out of a separate three-game losing streak versus its visitors.

Facing off with the phenomenal Anaya Brown, leading the Skyhawks in points, rebounds and blocks, there’s a lot of talent flowing through a UT Martin roster that’s been, if anything, latent this season.

Sitting at seventh in the Ohio Valley Conference, UT Martin’s season has been less than extraordinary after taking the conference’s NCAA Tournament automatic qualifying bid last season.

At 4-6 in conference play, the Skyhawks are comfortably within reach of an OVC bid this season, but somehow logged the only conference loss of the year against Tennessee State. The Tigers are otherwise winless in conference play.