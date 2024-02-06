For local high school sports fans in Southeast Missouri, there truly is no better time to cap off the year than with the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

There are plenty of things for fans to look forward to, from what to buy to what to bring and when to arrive. Consider this primer as a digital stocking suffer courtesy of the Southeast Missourian sports editor.

When is the tournament?

The annual 16-team holiday party on the hardwood begins on Thursday, Dec. 26 (which is also on Hanukkah this time around) and lasts through Saturday, Dec. 29 before concluding on Monday, Dec. 30. The first two slates of games begin at 9 a.m. with the last game tipping off at 9 p.m.

What do you get for a ticket?

Tickets are $6 per session and can be purchased at the box office in front of the Show Me Center.

The first session on Thursday gets you No. 1 Jackson vs. No. 16 Oak Ridge (9 a.m.), No. 2 Cape Central vs. No. 15 Advance (10:30 a.m.), No. 3 Charleston vs. No. 14 Scott County Central (noon) and No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Delta (1:30 p.m.)

The second session of Thursday gets you No. 5 Scott City vs. No. 12 Kelly (4:30 p.m.), No. 6 Woodland vs. No. 11 Leopold (6 p.m.), No. 7 Bell City vs. No. 10 Meadow Heights (7:30 p.m.) and No. 8 Oran vs. No. 9 Chaffee (9 p.m.).

Friday is also broken into two sessions, with the first session getting you the consolation bracket (9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.) and the second session featuring the quarterfinals (4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.) Saturday's slate of games is all fit into one six-game session beginning at noon, and Monday's finale consists of the consolation final, fifth-place game, third-place game, and championship, all of which can be viewed with a single ticket.