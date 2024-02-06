All sections
December 24, 2024

What to look forward to in the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

Get ready for the 2024 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament, a high school basketball highlight in Southeast Missouri. From Dec. 26-30, 16 teams compete, with Cape Central favored to win. New security measures apply.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
Cape Central's Tyson Williams rises for a dunk during the Tigers' 75-48 win over Jackson in the 2023 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament championship on Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Show Me Center.
Cape Central's Tyson Williams rises for a dunk during the Tigers' 75-48 win over Jackson in the 2023 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament championship on Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Show Me Center.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

For local high school sports fans in Southeast Missouri, there truly is no better time to cap off the year than with the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

There are plenty of things for fans to look forward to, from what to buy to what to bring and when to arrive. Consider this primer as a digital stocking suffer courtesy of the Southeast Missourian sports editor.

When is the tournament?

The annual 16-team holiday party on the hardwood begins on Thursday, Dec. 26 (which is also on Hanukkah this time around) and lasts through Saturday, Dec. 29 before concluding on Monday, Dec. 30. The first two slates of games begin at 9 a.m. with the last game tipping off at 9 p.m.

What do you get for a ticket?

Tickets are $6 per session and can be purchased at the box office in front of the Show Me Center.

The first session on Thursday gets you No. 1 Jackson vs. No. 16 Oak Ridge (9 a.m.), No. 2 Cape Central vs. No. 15 Advance (10:30 a.m.), No. 3 Charleston vs. No. 14 Scott County Central (noon) and No. 4 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Delta (1:30 p.m.)

The second session of Thursday gets you No. 5 Scott City vs. No. 12 Kelly (4:30 p.m.), No. 6 Woodland vs. No. 11 Leopold (6 p.m.), No. 7 Bell City vs. No. 10 Meadow Heights (7:30 p.m.) and No. 8 Oran vs. No. 9 Chaffee (9 p.m.).

Friday is also broken into two sessions, with the first session getting you the consolation bracket (9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.) and the second session featuring the quarterfinals (4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.) Saturday's slate of games is all fit into one six-game session beginning at noon, and Monday's finale consists of the consolation final, fifth-place game, third-place game, and championship, all of which can be viewed with a single ticket.

To bring or not to bring?

There are new security measures at the Show Me Center that are important for fans to keep in mind as they enter the arena.

Per the Show Me Center website: Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear Ziploc bag or similar. Guests may also carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5," approximately the size of a hand.

Metal detector screening and a search of all items being carried in will take place at the venue entrances. Guests will be asked to return prohibited items to their vehicle.

Blankets should be carried over the shoulder to be screened more quickly. Small, approved cameras, binoculars, and cell phones are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Tournament prediction

Since 2011 the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament has been dominated by four schools, Jackson, Cape Central, Charleston, and Notre Dame. With one exception, only these four schools have made the tournament final each year.

However, like Advance in 2016, Scott City has the best chance to break through and make a run to the tournament final. The Rams previously dismantled Kelly on Dec. 17, and match up well with Notre Dame and Jackson, their potential opponents in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Cape Central has won the previous two tournament titles and three of the last four. The Tigers have struggled entering the tournament with a 4-3 record against tough competition but have always had the size advantage over the rest of the field.

I predict Cape Central to beat Scott City in the tournament final, Jackson to win third place, Notre Dame to claim fifth place, and Delta to win the consolation final.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

