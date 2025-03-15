Jackson baseball preview 2025: ‘We’ve got unfinished business’

Unfinished business is the name of the game for Jackson High School baseball this spring.

Year 2 of the Josh Roach era did not live up to the standard that 2023 set, but last season still delivered an outcome most programs in the area would be more than satisfied with.

Jackson won its third straight SEMO Conference title and posted its ninth straight 20-win season before falling to Fox in the District 1 semifinals after entering the tournament as the top seed.

This followed a 2023 campaign that saw the Indians win a district title and place third at the Class 6 state tournament in Roach’s first year at the helm.

So, what’s the expectation heading into 2025?

“We have a really talented group again this year,” Roach said. “We’re a little younger than we were last year, but we still have a really, really strong senior group that is going to contribute in a lot of ways. Also, have a bunch of young guys who are super talented, but are just trying to figure out their role and their spot right now. The biggest thing with them is the confidence that they can actually compete at our level and be successful, which I know that they can. This team is ready to prove itself, get back to it and hopefully get further into the postseason this year.”

Jackson is going to hit the ball hard (again), and it all starts with two-time all-state selection Cooper Rhodes. The Evansville commit batted well over .300 and set the program record for career stolen bases in 2024 after finishing the season with a team-high 28.

Future Bradley Brave outfielder Peyton Kight has a ton of pop and athleticism at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, and should remain one of the area’s foremost superstars as a senior. SEMO commit Drew Parsons, also the school’s starting quarterback, is a key two-way standout who can produce at a high level both on the mound and at the plate. Senior infielders Lance Wilson and Drake Weber, who both made big impacts in the latter part of 2024, offer dynamism, while junior Adler Flinn seems on the verge of a breakout season.

And if there’s one name to know ahead of the season, it’s sophomore Dawson Eftink — a powerful 5-foot-11, 185-pound outfielder who may have the highest ceiling of any underclassman in the Bootheel.

“He’s a very, very talented young man,” Roach said. “He loves baseball. He thinks about the game. He wants to understand the game. So, he's a student of the game, which, if you can combine talent and also somebody that kind of understands how to play the game, that's a dangerous combination. Dawson has a very high ceiling on the baseball field.”

A key takeaway is that this program isn’t expected to significantly regress on the mound, either. Despite losing the area’s top ace in current Tulane pitcher John-Paul Sauer, four other quality arms return, and a young crop of talent is set to give the bullpen a nice boost.

Nobody is replacing Sauer’s stardom, but Parsons, junior Carter Shipman, Mission University commit Brayden Smith and East Central College commit Cole Koeberl are all reliable, innings-eating pitchers who “will play much more significant roles” and anchor the rotation this spring.

Jackson also reloads with sophomore Grant Brown — a promising two-way player who Roach said is “a very talented young man that has a bright future ahead of him.”