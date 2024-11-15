Western Illinois aims to emulate SEMO's success in pivotal matchup

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host a Western Illinois team that is trying to emulate the example set by head coach Tom Matukewicz.

The Leathernecks, under first-year head coach Joe Davis, are 3-7, 2-4 in their first season in the Big South-OVC. It's an improvement over the past two winless seasons during their final years in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Davis sees inspiration in Matukewicz's long journey to turning SEMO into a constant conference contender.

"Coach Tuke told me it took him five years to have a winning record at SEMO," Davis said. "They battled a lot of the same challenges that we're battling here early on as we try to build a winner. So it's a little bit inspiring to see some consistency that they developed down there."

Davis called Saturday's matchup with SEMO "a tall task" but the Leathernecks are excited for the opportunity to challenge the No. 12 Redhawks. That challenge starts with a SEMO defense led by senior linebacker Bryce Norman, who finished last week with a career-high 19 tackles at Lindenwood, and reached the 100-tackles mark for the second season in his career. Norman has led SEMO in tackles every year and is first in the Big South-OVC and fourth in the FCS with 10.7 tackles per game.

"They've done it with a very consistent identity on the defensive side of the ball," Davis said.

The Leathernecks offense has a quarterback that can match up with SEMO in senior Nathan Lamb, who has thrown for 2,571 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. Despite losing three games in a row, Lamb has also thrown for more yardage (308-564) in his career.