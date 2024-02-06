Wessell, Jackson wrestling surge at Missouri/Illinois Challenge

Brysen Wessell began his high school wrestling career with lofty goals, but like many fellow underclassmen, had to make a slight adjustment.

Initially, the Jackson heavyweight wanted to be a three-time state champion, but after his first year as an Indian wrestler ended just outside of a top-six place finish, he’s content settling for two.

Upon wrestling his sophomore year at 215 pounds, where he was a conference champion and District 1 runner-up before a 2-2 run at last season’s Class 4 state tournament ended his campaign in heartbreak, Wessell has bumped up to 285 and says he feels much stronger and has accelerated his development.

“It's nice to be able to eat and put on muscle and just keep growing,” Wessell said. “I got people I wrestle with down in the practice room and they're true heavyweights, so it preps me just for my matches every day. I feel just fine and prepared when I go out there.”

It didn’t take long for Wessell to fit into his new weight.

In Jackson’s Missouri/Illinois dual meet Challenge on Wednesday, no one came particularly close to Jackson’s big man — a standout two-sport athlete who was also recently named the 2024 SEMO North Conference Lineman of the Year, as well as a Class 6 All-State selection in football.

Wessell decked Marion’s Logan Black in just 32 seconds before pinning Carbondale’s Jordyn Lomax-Brown with a cement mixer at the 1:32 mark and receiving a forfeit against Murphysboro inside the Jackson Senior High School gymnasium.

“The most impressive thing about Brysen is how good a young man he is,” Wachter said. “Not only on the mat, but off the mat. Extremely respectful and works hard, cares about everybody. I mean, he's really an outstanding person as well as a wrestler. So, that's probably the main thing about Brysen that I really like, but he's gotten so much stronger and getting more confident all the time.”

And while Wessell is busy making headlines, so is his team.

The Indians are 5-0 in dual meets this season to go along with a second-place finish at the Francis Howell North Tournament and a first-place finish at the Farmington Scramble Tournament this past weekend.

On Wednesday, Jackson raced to a clean 3-0 sweep over its three Illinois opponents — Marion, Murphysboro and Carbondale — and beating each team by 27 points or more.

In the 75-0 shutout victory over Marion, the Indians picked up bonus-point victories in 12 of 13 contested bouts. The most entertaining match of the dual came at 126 pounds between Jackson junior Graidy Rice and Marion’s Riddick Cook. Tied 6-6 late in the second period, Rice, who bumped up from 120, hit a slick counter duck under takedown with 20 seconds remaining in the frame to take a 9-6 lead. Then in the third period, Rice secured a tight underhook and hip tossed Cook flat on his back for a pin at the 4:50 mark.