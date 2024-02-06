SCOTT CITY — Brie Rubel spoke for every St. Vincent girls basketball player Monday night.

After the Lady Indians pummeled Scott City on the road with a 62-43 hammering, Rubel was asked to describe the identity of her team up to this point in the season.

“One,” the star junior said. “That would be my one word. We're all one team with one goal. We work hard together. We know just how well to work together. We do our best to find the open person, move the ball around, and we all just try and be one together.”

That’s how St. Vincent (22-2) has won basketball games this year — superb team chemistry built on selflessness and versatility.

The Lady Indians, backed by star newcomers Brie and Kate Rubel — nicknamed “The Splash Twins” — and a talented senior class, are aiming to make their deepest postseason run in program history in the ensuing weeks, as the "play as one” mentality has guided them to an unprecedented start.

The momentum carried over to Monday after St. Vincent took out Delta (20-4) on the road, 65-48, before breezing past the Lady Rams to cap a double-header. Brie Rubel, a sharp-shooting 5-foot-10 guard, with her sister Kate, senior Allie Patrick, and all kinds of weapons, made every shot, pass, and steal look routine.

After Scott City (3-17) found itself in a 17-3 hole just five minutes in, the Lady Indians stepped on the gas and pushed the lead to 46-16 at halftime.

In just two quarters of action, Brie Rubel dropped 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, while Kate Rubel added 12 points and four rebounds and junior Rylee Robinson finished with 13. This came just several short hours after defeating one of the premier teams at the Class 1 level.

“The first part was just preparing ourselves physically,” said Brie Rubel, who also scored a team-high 21 points against Delta. “Then we went to Delta with a very hard mentality. We really wanted to focus and get after them and secure the first win, which we did, and that was our first goal. Really focus and work hard. The second goal was to come back here and work as hard as we can because Scott City is not a bad team by any means. We knew we needed to play to our best, and we knew that this would be a test to see how well we could bounce back from a hard game and also play a good game as well.”

St. Vincent guard Brie Rubel shoots a 3-pointer against Scott City on Monday, Feb. 17, at Scott City High School. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Last year, the shorthanded Lady Indians had their ups and downs.

With Patrick, senior Haley Emmendorfer, and Mizzou soccer commit Lana Adams all missing the majority of the year with knee injuries and the Rubels at Notre Dame, St. Vincent went 11-14 and failed to make it past the Class 2 District 4 Tournament semifinals after averaging just 47.4 points per game on the floor.

This year’s team is, well, different.

“Having three girls last year out with their ACLs that averaged 45 points with Haley, Allie, and Lana… that was a big gap last year,” head coach Mel Kirn said. “When you get all three of those girls back this year, plus the Rubels, Mallory (Patrick), Olivia (Winkler), Rylee, and then Lana, we’ve got a dang good team. Hopefully we can get to the Final Four. We’ve got a lot of games to go to get there, but they work hard in practice.”

Through 24 games, Brie Rubel has averaged 14 points and five assists per game (both team-highs) while draining 43 shots from beyond the arc. Equally as dominant is 6-foot-1 forward Kate Rubel, who has averaged 13 points, six rebounds (team-high), and 2.5 assists per game, while playing just as efficiently on the defensive end behind a team-high 26 blocked shots.