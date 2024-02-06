All sections
SportsOctober 27, 2024

Weekend Roundup: St. Vincent volleyball wins district; Notre Dame, Saxony softball season ends in state

St. Vincent clinches the Class 2 District 2 volleyball title, marking their first win since moving up from Class 1. Meanwhile, Notre Dame and Saxony Lutheran softball seasons come to a close.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
St. Vincent's Haley Emmendorfer sets the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
St. Vincent's Haley Emmendorfer sets the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

St. Vincent defeated Scott City in straight sets () to win the Class 2 District 2 championship on Saturday in Scott City.

The Indians have now won four straight district titles, but 2024 was their first championship since moving up from Class 1 to Class 2.

St. Vincent has improved to 20-8-5, the Indians’ first 20-win season since 2015.

The Indians have won six straight matches since the Perryville Tournament on Oct. 5. They will play the C2D1 champion in the Class 2 sectional round on Thursday.

Around Southeast Missouri

Softball: Saxony Lutheran saw its softball season end with a 10-0 loss against Sullivan in the Class 3 quarterfinal round on Saturday. Shyanne Weibrecht and Jenna Unterreiner each got a hit for the Crusaders. Saxony’s season ends with a 16-6 record and its first district championship in school history.

Softball: Notre Dame dropped a 4-3 road game to Cor Jesu Academy in the Class 4 quarterfinals on Saturday. The Bulldogs scored two runs on a bases loaded walk by Colleen Jimerson walked, and an RBI single by Cierra Landewee in the first inning. The Chargers tied the game on two sacrifice flies and took a 4-2 lead on an Alice Vogel double and Mary Tumbarello single. Kaydin King drove in the last run for Note Dame. The Bulldogs’ season ends with a 22-9 record and their third straight district championship.

Volleyball: Cape Central's season ends in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 1 Tournament with a straight set loss to host Farmington (25‑22, 25‑17, 25‑20). The Tigers end their season with a 24-9-3 record, it's best season since MSHSAA kept track online, including a 9-1 record at home.

Cross country: Aidan Niedbalski placed sixth with a time of 16:24.20 to lead Jackson to a fourth place finish in the Big River Invitational on Saturday in Valley Park. Carter Sander finished 27th with a time of 17:11.00.

Swimming: Cape Central’s Phin Theall won the 50-yard freestyle and 100y butterfly at the Springfield Invitational on Saturday.

