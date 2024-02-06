Around Southeast Missouri

Softball: Saxony Lutheran saw its softball season end with a 10-0 loss against Sullivan in the Class 3 quarterfinal round on Saturday. Shyanne Weibrecht and Jenna Unterreiner each got a hit for the Crusaders. Saxony’s season ends with a 16-6 record and its first district championship in school history.

Softball: Notre Dame dropped a 4-3 road game to Cor Jesu Academy in the Class 4 quarterfinals on Saturday. The Bulldogs scored two runs on a bases loaded walk by Colleen Jimerson walked, and an RBI single by Cierra Landewee in the first inning. The Chargers tied the game on two sacrifice flies and took a 4-2 lead on an Alice Vogel double and Mary Tumbarello single. Kaydin King drove in the last run for Note Dame. The Bulldogs’ season ends with a 22-9 record and their third straight district championship.

Volleyball: Cape Central's season ends in the semifinal round of the Class 4 District 1 Tournament with a straight set loss to host Farmington (25‑22, 25‑17, 25‑20). The Tigers end their season with a 24-9-3 record, it's best season since MSHSAA kept track online, including a 9-1 record at home.

Cross country: Aidan Niedbalski placed sixth with a time of 16:24.20 to lead Jackson to a fourth place finish in the Big River Invitational on Saturday in Valley Park. Carter Sander finished 27th with a time of 17:11.00.

Swimming: Cape Central’s Phin Theall won the 50-yard freestyle and 100y butterfly at the Springfield Invitational on Saturday.