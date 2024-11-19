The number of teams remaining in our area keeps getting thinner by the week so, naturally, it’s time for the greatest of teams to start revealing themselves as the postseason bracket approaches its head.

Though we’ve seen many great seasons around the area, teams such as Cape Central, Caruthersville, Perryville and Charleston have fallen off the board after coming up short in the third round.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Dexter took district championships in Week 12, knocking off Seckman and Ste. Genevieve, respectively, to punch tickets to the quarterfinals.

All the while, St. Vincent advanced to the district title game with a bludgeoning victory over an excellent Van-Far squad that easily could have been the No. 2 seed going into district play.

Down to three teams left, here are the Week 13 Semoball Area Football Power Rankings.

No. 1: Jackson (9-2, LW No. 1)

If any doubt was left over how the Indians would perform in district play, even as the 2nd seed, their win over Seckman should solidify them as the No. 1 team in Southeast Missouri. Leading by 35 in the second half, Jackson cruised to a 49-28 victory over a ranked Seckman squad to enter a quarterfinal against Kirkwood, which, likewise, upset the No. 2 Christian Brothers Cadets as the 2nd seed in its own district. This Friday’s quarterfinal stage in suburban St. Louis will be a true test for the Indians, but with a semifinal within reaching distance, there’s plenty of reason to tune into Jackson’s bout with the Pioneers this weekend.

No. 2: St. Vincent (11-0, LW No. 3)

The St. Vincent Indians are coming off a major victory of their own, righting the question marks of the Louisiana win with a couple of exclamation points in their 49-8 victory over Van-Far to get back into the district championship game. There, they’ll look to defend their district title against the Crystal City Hornets, who they dispatched 45-14 a year ago at the same stage. As a much-improved squad this season, the favorite in this matchup should be apparent, but after the Hornets’ impressive victory over Charleston in overtime in the district semifinals, they’re primed to give St. Vincent a fight in Perryville.

No. 3: Dexter (11-0, LW No. 2)

It wasn’t the prettiest victory ever, but Dexter got rid of some goose bumps early to put down Ste. Genevieve and advance to the quarterfinals, defending its honor as one of the top teams in Class 3. Entering the first post-district matchup, the Bearcats have no time to rest as a ready-and-able Lift For Life squad awaits them. Local football fans will remember how Cape Central easily put away the Hawks, but since then they’ve looked anything like that team. Narrowly losing to Helias Catholic before blowing out then-undefeated St. Francis Borgia in districts, Lift For Life is no slouch. A month ago, Dexter would have been a heavy favorite. Now? There’s no room for certainty. The Bearcats have a great shot at this one, but Lift For Life has found its stride and won’t go down easy.

No. 4: Cape Central (10-2, LW No. 5)