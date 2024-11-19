The number of teams remaining in our area keeps getting thinner by the week so, naturally, it’s time for the greatest of teams to start revealing themselves as the postseason bracket approaches its head.
Though we’ve seen many great seasons around the area, teams such as Cape Central, Caruthersville, Perryville and Charleston have fallen off the board after coming up short in the third round.
Meanwhile, Jackson and Dexter took district championships in Week 12, knocking off Seckman and Ste. Genevieve, respectively, to punch tickets to the quarterfinals.
All the while, St. Vincent advanced to the district title game with a bludgeoning victory over an excellent Van-Far squad that easily could have been the No. 2 seed going into district play.
Down to three teams left, here are the Week 13 Semoball Area Football Power Rankings.
No. 1: Jackson (9-2, LW No. 1)
If any doubt was left over how the Indians would perform in district play, even as the 2nd seed, their win over Seckman should solidify them as the No. 1 team in Southeast Missouri. Leading by 35 in the second half, Jackson cruised to a 49-28 victory over a ranked Seckman squad to enter a quarterfinal against Kirkwood, which, likewise, upset the No. 2 Christian Brothers Cadets as the 2nd seed in its own district. This Friday’s quarterfinal stage in suburban St. Louis will be a true test for the Indians, but with a semifinal within reaching distance, there’s plenty of reason to tune into Jackson’s bout with the Pioneers this weekend.
No. 2: St. Vincent (11-0, LW No. 3)
The St. Vincent Indians are coming off a major victory of their own, righting the question marks of the Louisiana win with a couple of exclamation points in their 49-8 victory over Van-Far to get back into the district championship game. There, they’ll look to defend their district title against the Crystal City Hornets, who they dispatched 45-14 a year ago at the same stage. As a much-improved squad this season, the favorite in this matchup should be apparent, but after the Hornets’ impressive victory over Charleston in overtime in the district semifinals, they’re primed to give St. Vincent a fight in Perryville.
No. 3: Dexter (11-0, LW No. 2)
It wasn’t the prettiest victory ever, but Dexter got rid of some goose bumps early to put down Ste. Genevieve and advance to the quarterfinals, defending its honor as one of the top teams in Class 3. Entering the first post-district matchup, the Bearcats have no time to rest as a ready-and-able Lift For Life squad awaits them. Local football fans will remember how Cape Central easily put away the Hawks, but since then they’ve looked anything like that team. Narrowly losing to Helias Catholic before blowing out then-undefeated St. Francis Borgia in districts, Lift For Life is no slouch. A month ago, Dexter would have been a heavy favorite. Now? There’s no room for certainty. The Bearcats have a great shot at this one, but Lift For Life has found its stride and won’t go down easy.
No. 4: Cape Central (10-2, LW No. 5)
A toss-up between two teams fresh off heavy district championship losses, Cape Central rises back to the No. 4 position following its defeat at the hands of a Cardinal Ritter squad that’s all but won the Class 5 championship to this point. The Tigers knew their matchup since the onset of the season, and though they scratched and clawed, it ended the same way as 2023, albeit a few rounds earlier. A phenomenal season comes to a close, with a very talented Tiger team putting up double-digit victories for the third consecutive season, signs of a program in progress.
No. 5: Caruthersville (10-2, LW No. 4)
The bane of the Caruthersville Tigers this season was the Valle Catholic Warriors and them alone. After a decisive victory earlier this season, those Warriors doubled down with an explosive first half to end a magical season for Caruthersville in the district championship. A fine ending for the Tigers, no doubt, one of very few local squads to make it that far but undoubtedly sour to lose to a familiar foe. The Tigers finish in the area’s top-5 rankings, recording 10 wins in a season for the first time since 2018.
No. 6: Perryville (10-2, LW No. 6)
Perryville finishes its season at the No. 6 position following a blowout district championship loss to the Festus Tigers, recently humbled at the end of their schedule against some tough teams but finding their footing against the Pirates at the right time. Putting together 10 wins this season, it’s the highest win count for the Pirates since 1968 when they won the state championship. It’s only the second time in program history that Perryville has won double-digit games, and that’s a heck of a way to get your program back on the right track.
No. 7: Poplar Bluff (5-5, LW No. 7)
Poplar Bluff maintains the No. 7 position this week, nearly surpassing Perryville, but the Pirates held firm because of the two teams’ similar wins against Hillsboro. The Mules did not play after a district semifinal loss against Cape Central. Still, considering how the Tigers fared against Cardinal Ritter this past week, it reflects even better on a Mules team that seemed to find its footing just a little bit too late.
No. 8: East Prairie (8-3, LW No. 8)
East Prairie went bye in district championship week following a crushing loss against Caruthersville, with the Tigers getting crushed themselves by a buzzsaw Valle Catholic squad in the district title game. Nevertheless, the Eagles are clearly a work in progress that the people of East Prairie should take pride in — a perfect embodiment of the process idealized by coach Ian Penrod and the East Prairie staff, looking to shape the Eagles back into a powerhouse squadron.
No. 9: Charleston (7-4, LW No. 9)
With all kinds of hype going into district play, the Charleston Blue Jays showed they had all the ability necessary to get past Crystal City on the road but fell just short in overtime, marking the end of a season that put them back on the map. Charleston took a few key losses that kept it out of award conversation, but the Jays were consistently competitive and are expected to be an powerful squad going into next season as a part of a stacked SEMO South Conference and a heated new Scott-Mississippi Conference.
No. 10: Scott City (5-5, LW No. 10)
The Rams did not play during district championship week following a district quarterfinal loss against East Prairie. Maintaining the No. 10 position after a competitive season, Scott City is still trying to find its place as a young team with pieces that are able to compete. Going into next season under Brian Beaubien in Year 2, the Rams are expected to turn heads with eyes back on the conference crown after a down year transitioning into a new system.
