Dexter was the lone team in Class 3 District 1 that was on a bye last week, so going into this week against a Fredericktown team on a winning streak after squeaking by Potosi, the Bearcats will have to make sure that rest takes precedence over rust. The Blackcats have strung together some significant performances this year. Going into the first week of playoff action, they are expected to make a simple push for a district title before jumping into a jam-packed Class 3 field in which it’s well-liked but certainly not favored.

No. 5: Caruthersville (9-1, LW No. 5)

Week 10 made for another big win for the Tigers, rolling over Portageville once again to get one step closer to the district championship game. But awaiting them there is East Prairie, which avenged an earlier loss to Scott City with a fierce victory to claim a spot in the district semis alongside Caruthersville. This should be the game of the week, making for a battle between two of the Bootheel’s top-rising teams. Caruthersville has the better body of work, but the Eagles are among the hottest teams in the region. Home-field advantage will certainly work in the Tigers’ favor in this one.

No. 6: East Prairie (8-2, LW No. 6)

For the first time since the 2009 football season, the East Prairie Eagles have racked up eight wins in a single season. That mark has placed them at the forefront of local discussion, largely thanks to the rushing efforts of Tavion Ware, who’s helped the Eagles become one of the top offenses in the area and pushed them into a district semifinal against the SEMO South champions in Caruthersville. South No. 1 versus Central No. 2 will bring us one of the top postseason matchups we’ll see this year, and though Caruthersville enters as a slight favorite at home, East Prairie has the tools to make this one fun.

No. 7: Perryville (9-1, LW No. 7)

It’s a 9-1 start for the Perryville Pirates, now seven consecutive wins after taking a bruising victory over Windsor to make their first postseason win in the past decade and then some. Perryville’s got oodles of momentum going into a semifinal brawl with Hillsboro, the Hawks coming off an appearance in the Class 4 state title game last season. Though the North Dakota State quarterback-toting Hawks have a lot stacked in favor of them going into this one, the Pirates do have momentum, and sometimes that’s all that matters.

No. 8: Poplar Bluff (5-5, LW No. 9)

Stooping as far down as 2-5 a few weeks ago, the Mules are on a generational run right now that most recently included a magnificent 56-21 victory over the Farmington Knights for a third consecutive win. Going into a rematch with Cape Central, in which the Mules suffered a heavy loss earlier this season, there isn’t much love going toward Poplar Bluff in the district semifinals this week. That being said, the Mules’ most recent win proves they’re nothing short of a totally different team now, and those local football fans should expect a big battle this weekend.

No. 9: Charleston (6-3, LW No. 8)

Charleston drops a spot to No. 9 off the bye this week because of Poplar Bluff’s massive victory over Farmington last week, but the Blue Jays still have plenty of reason to believe in themselves going into the first game of the postseason against 6th-seeded Chaffee. With wins against Chaffee and likely Crystal City thereafter, Charleston could easily find itself in a quarterfinal spot with state rights within reach. Though it’s been a rocky season to this point, Charleston has the momentum, and the tools, to make a splash in Class 1 this fall.

No. 10: Kelly (5-5, LW No. 10)

Spotting Kelly above the likes of New Madrid County Central and Sikeston wasn’t an easy decision, but after how the Hawks performed against the Eagles in a rematch of an earlier NMCC blowout, it appears Kelly was worth the hype. The Hawks have momentum previously unprecedented heading into the district semifinals, but it’ll come against a Valle Catholic team that will be frankly unrelenting. Kelly isn’t well-liked in this game, but it’ll nevertheless take its best to Ste. Genevieve with the season on the line.