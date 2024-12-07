Watson, Lowery lead Scott City past NMCC 73-57

Scott City‘s unselfishness translated into a healthy balanced attack.

That formula handed the Rams a resounding victory over the reigning two-time Class 3 state champions.

Senior Kobe Watson scored a game-high 23 points and sophomore Kaden Lowery added 16 to lead Scott City boys’ basketball to a convincing 73-57 win over New Madrid County Central on Friday night.

“We don't have any weak links on our team,” Watson said. “So, whenever I had a big guy guarding me, we really spaced the floor out. It gave me a lane to drive and it gave me some easy buckets all night.”

Outside of Watson and Lowery, two other Rams finished in double figures for a Scott City team that averaged 68 points per game a season ago. Senior Jaylen Rulo finished with 11, while sophomore Braeden Walton had 10.

Scott City (2-0) did not take many chances from long range and hit just four 3s on the night — Watson and Lowery had two each — but made up for it by dominating in the paint and shooting 55% from the foul line.

“We knew out of the jump they were going to be a really physical team,” Watson said. “That's how they like to play. We knew that we couldn't let them get in our heads and we didn't want to force a whole bunch of shots. The game was rolling for us, especially with Ra'Mond Brooks fouling out for them, so a bunch of shots were opening up in the paint. We knew not to force anything in the 3 too.”

Brooks, the Eagles’ 6-foot-6 senior forward, logged eight points and was clamped down by a swarming Rams defense for most of the night. NMCC junior Ja’Kwon Jones posted a team-high 20 points and shot 2-of-4 from 3-point range, but was the only Eagle to score double figures for second-year coach Dontre Jenkins’ new-look squad.