Watson, Lowery lead Scott City past NMCC 73-57

Scott City‘s unselfishness translated into a healthy balanced attack.
That formula handed the Rams a resounding victory over the reigning two-time Class 3 state champions.
Senior Kobe Watson scored a game-high 23 points and sophomore Kaden Lowery added 16 to lead Scott City boys’ basketball to a convincing 73-57 win over New Madrid County Central on Friday night.
“We don't have any weak links on our team,” Watson said. “So, whenever I had a big guy guarding me, we really spaced the floor out. It gave me a lane to drive and it gave me some easy buckets all night.”
Outside of Watson and Lowery, two other Rams finished in double figures for a Scott City team that averaged 68 points per game a season ago. Senior Jaylen Rulo finished with 11, while sophomore Braeden Walton had 10.
Scott City (2-0) did not take many chances from long range and hit just four 3s on the night — Watson and Lowery had two each — but made up for it by dominating in the paint and shooting 55% from the foul line.
“We knew out of the jump they were going to be a really physical team,” Watson said. “That's how they like to play. We knew that we couldn't let them get in our heads and we didn't want to force a whole bunch of shots. The game was rolling for us, especially with Ra'Mond Brooks fouling out for them, so a bunch of shots were opening up in the paint. We knew not to force anything in the 3 too.”
Brooks, the Eagles’ 6-foot-6 senior forward, logged eight points and was clamped down by a swarming Rams defense for most of the night. NMCC junior Ja’Kwon Jones posted a team-high 20 points and shot 2-of-4 from 3-point range, but was the only Eagle to score double figures for second-year coach Dontre Jenkins’ new-look squad.
“I know that New Madrid is young,” Rams head coach Mark Dannenmueller said, “but they are still really well-coached and their kids know how to win. They still have a lot of athleticism and talent. Our guys got up and then once we got a double digit lead I don't think it ever fell below double digits again.”
The opening quarter featured constant lead changes with neither team jumping in front by more than three points before a jam-packed Scott City crowd. Lowery’s 3-pointer made it 12-10 early on, which induced an NMCC (0-3) timeout and set off an electrified home crowd.
Scott City gained some separation in the ensuing quarter, rattling off a 9-2 run behind terrific inside offense and a trio of free throws from Watson, who had 10 points in the first half, to take a 32-25 advantage. The steady level of play saw the Rams lead 38-29 at halftime.
Scott City fed off of that momentum early in the second half when Watson hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter to give his team a 55-40 cushion.
The Rams kept their foot on the gas the rest of the way, with Rulo’s last-minute layup giving Scott City its biggest lead of the night to go up by 19. Each of Scott City’s 28 fourth-quarter points came in the paint.
Even though the Rams are not yet at full strength with top defender Jackson Gloth still sidelined with an injury, Watson said the beauty of his team is everyone has the potential to have a breakout game. The senior also believes that they are just as talented as last year’s group that won 22 games.
“With the (Christmas tournament) seed meeting coming on Sunday, people think we've lost a lot, but we still got a bunch of young guys that came up that do a big job for us,” he said. “Even with Jackson Gloth being out, we've had a couple of kids step up, like Max Snider and AJ Hayden, and we're just as strong as we were last year. We don't want people to think we're a weak link.”
The Rams will return to their home court on Tuesday, Dec. 10, when they host Festus at 7:30 p.m. NMCC will aim to bounce back from the loss when it competes in the 2024 Marshall County Hoopfest in Paducah, Kentucky tomorrow morning at 10:30 a.m.
