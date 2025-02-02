The consistent roar of the crowd caught the attention of Teddy Washington Jr.

It was then that he realized how well him and his Southeast Missouri State teammates were playing late in the game.

Washington Jr. hit a game-winning jumper with two seconds remaining in overtime to seal SEMO’s 89-87 win over Tennessee State on Saturday evening at the Show Me Center.

“I’m glad I made the shot, but really it just goes to show what type of team we got,” said Washington Jr., who finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and three steals in the signature win. “We were down big. We made a couple big plays and just for my guys to trust me in that moment meant a lot. So, I know I had to rise up and knock the shot down.”

After trailing 83-77 early in overtime, the Redhawks answered behind Washington Jr.’s 3-pointer with 1:18 left to make it 87-86. On the ensuing SEMO possession, Braxton Stacker drew a shooting foul and hit one of two free throws to tie it.

Then it was Washington Jr. time to shine.

After hauling in a quick pass from Stacker at the top of the key, the fifth-year senior drained a game-winning 3-point jumper with two ticks of the clock left to seal the win.

“It was was kind of drawn up for me,” Washington Jr. said. “I told my teammates, ‘if I touch the ball, I'm gaming this.’ And that's what I did."

Rob Martin had 22 points and fellow junior Brendan Terry dropped 20 for SEMO (13-10, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which has now won three straight, including 10 of its last 14, to remain a prime contender for an OVC regular-season title.

Troy Cole Jr. provided a nice boost too, finishing with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting in an encouraging performance for his junior campaign.

“Just a fantastic, gritty, tough come-from-behind win,” head coach Brad Korn said. “Not just once, but twice — in regulation and overtime. Just really proud of our guys for not giving in when things did not go well. Was a choppy game and we found our way. Executed what we needed the most on defense and offensively had that huge shot by Teddy. Great floor game by Rob and Brendan Terry did a great job on the interior.”

Aaron Nkrumah scored a game-high 28 for Tennessee State (10-13, 6-6), which had won four in a row entering Saturday.

These teams met one month earlier in Nashville, Tennessee, with the Redhawks pulling out a two-point victory in which seven different SEMO players scored seven points or more.

The rematch looked like a replica of the first with neither team leading by more than four points through the entire first half. The Redhawks took a halftime advantage when Martin scored his ninth point on a 3-point jumper with one second remaining to take a 32-31 lead.

The Tigers rallied back and took a 62-53 lead with less than nine minutes to go off a Justus Jackson 3-pointer and a smooth Antoine Lyric III driving layup. The Redhawks responded after that, however, and gradually cut the deficit to two with just less than three minutes left. Stacker drained a stepback 3 from the top of the key to make it 73-71 before a media timeout. The junior guard scored nine points and was 6-of-8 on free throws.

Then, tied at 75-75 with 12.4 seconds remaining, Martin nailed a stepback jumper to pull the Redhawks in front 77-75, forcing a Tennessee State timeout and setting off the Show Me Center crowd.

“I feel like it was just me getting to my spot,” Martin said. “The play broke down. I think Terry was supposed to come off a little Stacker screen and get the catch, but they were denying him. So, me just playing basketball and knowing how to get to my spots, I feel like I just set my defender up. See, to me, every time I shoot the ball at mid-range, I think it's a knock down.”

The Tigers did not run out of magic, though, as Nkrumah drained a game-tying jumper with three seconds to go to send the game to overtime.

Tennessee State carried that momentum into the extra period after racing out to a 6-0 run and holding SEMO scoreless through the opening two minutes. The Redhawks stayed within striking distance, however, and Washington Jr.’s game-winning dagger sent the home crowd into a frenzy.