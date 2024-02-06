Want a real battle?It can be done

PALM DESERT, Calif. -- The Battle at Bighorn becomes the Battle at The Bridges next year. The prime-time TV exhibition featuring Tiger Woods and fill-in-the-blank is moving from the desert to the coast north of San Diego.

That was easy enough.

The real challenge is finding a new collection of players to keep it interesting.

IMG officials already have said that one-on-one matches are out of the question because it only sets Woods up for failure. While Woods dispatched of David Duval in the inaugural "Showdown at Sherwood," he was clearly annoyed when Sergio Garcia beat him at Bighorn two years ago and celebrated as though he had won his first major.

Then again, there might not be another choice.

The mixed-team event last year with Woods and Annika Sorenstam against Duval and Karrie Webb was a disaster. The course was set up like a major championship, the alternate-shot format was slow and the women wore the same clothes.

The generational match Monday night was entertaining, for no other reason than the teams made a birdie on every hole except the last one, Garcia cut his pre-shot waggles down to single digits and Lee Trevino did enough talking for everyone -- including the gallery.

What's next?

Here are some suggestions for IMG as it sorts through the list of candidates:

Tiger versus Jack Nicklaus:Nicklaus conceded two years ago at Valhalla during the PGA Championship that Woods is "a better player than I was," and he predicted Monday night after their 3 and 2 victory that Woods probably would break all his records before he turned 20.