JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence walked out of EverBank Stadium with his wife by his side and a smile on his face, a positive sign for the oft-injured Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback.

Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent blow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, a hit that prompted a sideline-clearing brawl and a secondary scuffle.

“It’s a play that really has no business being in our league,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said following his team's 23-20 loss Sunday.

Back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained left shoulder, Lawrence scrambled left on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

Lawrence clenched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair, whose latest perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.

“That was a dumb hit on his part,” Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said. “Hate to see it. The first thing I thought of was to go get him because it’s your brother, and that’s the quarterback.”

Added tight end Evan Engram: “I saw him sliding and then I saw the hit, and then, honestly, (my emotions) just took over. I just knew it was wrong. It was just a dirty play, and you stick up for your guys.”

Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital for tests. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out/been praying for me,” Lawrence posted on X hours after the game. “I'm home and feeling much better. Means a lot. Thank you all.”

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans called it “unfortunate.”