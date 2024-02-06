KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries joined the Kansas City Chiefs on the practice field for the first time Tuesday, four days after agreeing to a deal with the Super Bowl champions, though it remains unclear just when he will be able to help out.

The Chiefs have been desperate for help at left tackle in particular, where Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia have struggled to protect the blind side of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That led general manager Brett Veach to reach out to Humphries, who had been recovering from a torn ACL that he sustained with the Cardinals in Week 17 last season.

It's a rare addition of a former Pro Bowl player for a team chasing an unprecedented third straight Lombardi Trophy.

“You can't remember too many of them that come in to play like that,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “Getting to meet D.J. and know what he's about — ironically, our icebreaker, his dad and I were teammates in the Arena League in 2004. It makes you feel old. But he was great. I love his personality and he's excited to get in here and learn what we do.”

The Chiefs, who are 10-1 and lead the AFC by a game over Buffalo, play the Raiders on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Humphries will need a ramp-up period, not only because of his recent addition but also because of the time the 31-year-old has spent rehabbing his knee injury. But with six games left in the regular season, the Chiefs can afford to take their time.

“It's probably day to day to see where he's at," Nagy said. ”There's so much that goes into it with any player that comes off an injury, and to a new team on top of that. It's going to take some time."

It was a busy day of roster moves for the Chiefs, especially given the quick turnaround between their game-winning kick from Spencer Shrader to beat Carolina last Sunday and their matchup with longtime AFC West-rival Las Vegas on Friday.

Shrader, who has been perfect through two games on field goals and PATs in place of the injured Harrison Butker, missed practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury that could also sideline him for this week's game. The Chiefs signed Matthew Wright, who was released by San Francisco on Nov. 15, to the practice squad and would use him if necessary.