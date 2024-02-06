All sections
SportsNovember 10, 2024

Vanderbilt dominates second half to topple SEMO MBB 85-76

The SEMO Redhawks lost to SEC foe Vanderbilt 85-76 on Sunday afternoon to fall to 0-2 on the season. Despite the setback, sophomore BJ Ward posted a new career-high 22 points in the contest.

Kaiden Karper

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt simply had an answer for every SEMO bright spot on Sunday afternoon.

It came from an effort that saw the Redhawks trail the entire second half, as the Commodores defeated SEMO 85-76 at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

With the loss, SEMO (0-2) falls to 1-23 all-time against SEC opposition.

This story will be updated.

