Vanderbilt dominates second half to topple SEMO MBB 85-76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt simply had an answer for every SEMO bright spot on Sunday afternoon.
It came from an effort that saw the Redhawks trail the entire second half, as the Commodores defeated SEMO 85-76 at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.
With the loss, SEMO (0-2) falls to 1-23 all-time against SEC opposition.
This story will be updated.
