SportsNovember 23, 2024

UNC Asheville downs SEMO MBB 72-64

UNC Asheville defeated Southeast Missouri State 72-64 on Friday night in Conway, Arkansas. The Redhawks shot a mere 34.9% from the field and were 5-of-19 from 3-point range.

Kaiden Karper
Fifth-year head coach Brad Korn watches by the SEMO bench against Chattanooga on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Fifth-year head coach Brad Korn watches by the SEMO bench against Chattanooga on Sunday, Nov. 17.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

CONWAY, Ark. — Southeast Missouri State went from shooting red-hot on Thursday night to shooting ice-cold against UNC Asheville 24 hours later.

The Redhawks opened up with a competitive first half but stalled for most of the second frame, dropping a 72-64 loss to the Bulldogs on Friday night at the Ferris Center.

This story will be updated.

