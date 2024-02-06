It's a new year and with that comes a newly released schedule as the St. Louis Battlehawks enter their second season in the United Football League.
The Battlehawks start the season on the road against the Houston Roughnecks on Friday, March, 28. Unlike the rest of the league, they will have six home games as opposed to the regular five. That's because of a scheduling conflict that the San Antonio Brahmas have with the Alamodome, which hosts the NCAA Final Four this April.
The Battlehawks will enter the season with a new starting quarterback but still with a roster capable of returning to the playoffs. Chevan Cordeiro, Max Duggan, and Manny Wilkins will compete to replace AJ McCarron, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in both the XFL and UFL for two years.
A new feature entering the 2025 season is FOX UFL Friday – a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. The Battlehawks will be featured in four of those games including the first and final week of the season.
Here is a breakdown of the upcoming UFL schedule:
All eyes will be on the Battlehawks and Roughnecks in the season-opening standalone game on primetime FOX. Whoever wins the three-man starting quarterback competition will have to contend with cornerback and former Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick, Damon Arnette.
It may seem like Déjà vu all over again for Battlehawks fans when for the fourth straight UFL game in St. Louis features the San Antonio Brahmas. The Battlehawks defeated the Brahmas in Week 10 to set up the rematch at the XFL Conference championship game at the Dome of America's Center, which also hosted the UFL Championship Game. San Antonio won so it's incumbent on the Battlehawks to open the home slate by avenging their loss.
The Defenders enter the new season with a new quarterback after signing Emory Jones, who threw for over 7,000 yards & 51 touchdowns across his college career at Florida, Arizona State, and Cincinnati. Jones is currently on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.
One quarterback who rivaled McCarron in the XFL Conference last year was Arlington's Luis Perez. He spent the summer in the Los Angeles Chargers training camp but is back to lead the Renegades in 2025.
Michigan defeated the Battlehawks last season off the boot of current Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates. With him kicking in the same home field but for a different league, the Panthers will need to win with the arm of returning quarterback E.J. Perry.
The Renegades won the XFL title in 2022 despite finishing the season with a losing record. That wasn't good enough in the new league, as they finished in the bottom of the conference standings last season. Week 6 is an appropriate time to see where they stand in Bob Stoops' third year as head coach.
The Memphis Showboats begin a new era after hiring Ken Whisenhunt, known for leading the Arizona Cardinals to Super Bowl XLIII, as head coach. Also new to the Showboats is quarterback Quinten Dormady, who played for the Orlando Guardians of the XFL in 2022, and the XFL Conference-winning Bramahs in 2023.
The Stallions have established a spring football dynasty, having won both USFL titles and the UFL championship last season. Adrian Martinez parlayed a championship season into a spot on the New York Jets depth chart but Matt Corral returns for a second season after playing a key role in Birmingham claiming the UFL crown.
The Battlehawks close the home slate the same way they open it, with a battle with the Bahamas. San Antonio recently brought in former NFL quarterback and Texas A&M great Kellen Mond. Head Coach Wade Phillips continues a coaching career that started way back in 1969.
Much like last season, the Week 10 matchup will likely be what decides the location of the XFL Championship Game.
