It's a new year and with that comes a newly released schedule as the St. Louis Battlehawks enter their second season in the United Football League.

The Battlehawks start the season on the road against the Houston Roughnecks on Friday, March, 28. Unlike the rest of the league, they will have six home games as opposed to the regular five. That's because of a scheduling conflict that the San Antonio Brahmas have with the Alamodome, which hosts the NCAA Final Four this April.

The Battlehawks will enter the season with a new starting quarterback but still with a roster capable of returning to the playoffs. Chevan Cordeiro, Max Duggan, and Manny Wilkins will compete to replace AJ McCarron, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in both the XFL and UFL for two years.

A new feature entering the 2025 season is FOX UFL Friday – a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season. The Battlehawks will be featured in four of those games including the first and final week of the season.

Here is a breakdown of the upcoming UFL schedule:

Week 1 - Friday, March 28: St. Louis at Houston

All eyes will be on the Battlehawks and Roughnecks in the season-opening standalone game on primetime FOX. Whoever wins the three-man starting quarterback competition will have to contend with cornerback and former Oakland Raiders first-round draft pick, Damon Arnette.

Week 2 - Sunday, April 6: San Antonio at St. Louis

It may seem like Déjà vu all over again for Battlehawks fans when for the fourth straight UFL game in St. Louis features the San Antonio Brahmas. The Battlehawks defeated the Brahmas in Week 10 to set up the rematch at the XFL Conference championship game at the Dome of America's Center, which also hosted the UFL Championship Game. San Antonio won so it's incumbent on the Battlehawks to open the home slate by avenging their loss.

Week 3 - Sunday, April 13: DC at St. Louis

The Defenders enter the new season with a new quarterback after signing Emory Jones, who threw for over 7,000 yards & 51 touchdowns across his college career at Florida, Arizona State, and Cincinnati. Jones is currently on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.