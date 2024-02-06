Two Meadow Heights boys medal

“It was kind of hilly,” Seigel said. “I don’t run this course that much. When you hit the big hills, and it’s kind of a shock, you have to adjust your form and stride.”

Moments in the course where the runners aren’t grouped or packed together and end up alone can be a struggle, Seigel said.

“It’s more difficult,” Seigel said. “It’s so hard to get your mind right and not have distractions. It’s so much more difficult to not focus on the pain and focus on the running.

“We’re trying to get him ready for districts, to have us come together as a team,” said Meadow Heights coach Dan Bollinger.

Nine boys are interested in competing at districts.

“Hopefully we get our three races at the end of the season so we can compete as a team at districts,” Bollinger said.

“They had great times even though this was a harder course,” Bollinger said. “It’s hillier and this is pretty steep competition.”

This is the fifth race of the season for Meadow Heights. There are five more left, not counting the state competition.

A total of nine runners are practicing with the boys’ squad, and he is optimistic the three faster runners can help the boys just into the training turn in strong times as the season winds down.

“I’ve got this idea that we’re going to possibly go to state as a team,” Bollinger said.

Next up, the boys’ take part in the Notre Dame Invitational Saturday, Oct. 5. The race begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, the Panthers travel to the Woodland Invitational. That race starts at 4 p.m.