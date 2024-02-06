HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Michael Tucker was the Royals' first pick in the 1992 draft, the same year they chose Johnny Damon in a later selection.

Damon's gone. Tucker is back.

Tucker was the Royals' leadoff hitter for the 1995 season opener and their cleanup hitter when the 1996 season began. The Royals, however, dealt Tucker to the Braves for Jermaine Dye late in spring training, 1997.

After a five-year absence, all in the National League, Tucker is back with the Royals, who reacquired him in a December trade with the Cubs for a player to be named.

Tucker acknowledged the trade caught him by surprise. He had picked up his option for the second year of his contract to stay with the Cubs.