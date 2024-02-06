All sections
SportsMarch 9, 2002

Tucker adjusting to newestrole at KC

HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Michael Tucker was the Royals' first pick in the 1992 draft, the same year they chose Johnny Damon in a later selection. Damon's gone. Tucker is back. Tucker was the Royals' leadoff hitter for the 1995 season opener and their cleanup hitter when the 1996 season began. The Royals, however, dealt Tucker to the Braves for Jermaine Dye late in spring training, 1997...

The Associated Press

HAINES CITY, Fla. -- Michael Tucker was the Royals' first pick in the 1992 draft, the same year they chose Johnny Damon in a later selection.

Damon's gone. Tucker is back.

Tucker was the Royals' leadoff hitter for the 1995 season opener and their cleanup hitter when the 1996 season began. The Royals, however, dealt Tucker to the Braves for Jermaine Dye late in spring training, 1997.

After a five-year absence, all in the National League, Tucker is back with the Royals, who reacquired him in a December trade with the Cubs for a player to be named.

Tucker acknowledged the trade caught him by surprise. He had picked up his option for the second year of his contract to stay with the Cubs.

"You've got to play the cards that you are dealt," Tucker said. "Maybe later on it might be a royal flush. Right now, I don't know."

The Royals obtained Tucker to primarily play right field, which was Dye's position before he was traded last July.

"It's a little ironic," Tucker said of replacing Dye, "but that's the way things happen."

The Royals also needed another left-handed bat. Tucker will probably hit fifth in the lineup when opposing teams start right-handers. In addition, Tucker is versatile enough to back up Carlos Beltran in center and play some at first base.

"Tucker has got some power potential," Royals manager Tony Muser said. "If he gets his swing together, it's possible he could hit 25 home runs. Traditionally, he's been a guy to hit 15-16 home runs.

"I'm not concerned about the amount of home runs he hits. I'm concerned about his on-base percentage and cutting down on his strikeouts."

Professional Sports
