SEMO receiver Tristan Smith making name for himself

“I noticed when I committed to Hutch that we had the No. 1 JUCO receiver there, and I wanted to learn from him,” Smith said. “He had offers from Alabama and Tennessee, and I wanted to go learn from them guys and be around them. When I got there, they took me under their wing and taught me everything I needed to know.”

Following two years of invaluable mentorship and development, Smith began to generate a buzz across the college recruiting landscape. Then, in September 2023, he and his teammates had just finished practice when an unexpected visitor approached out of the blue.

“Coach Berb (Luke Berblinger), he's from Hutch, so he was there at that practice,” Smith said. “And I guess I had a great practice, like during one-on-ones and just catching a lot of balls and stuff, and he liked it. After practice he gave me an offer.”

Berblinger, now the SEMO tight ends coach who was the program’s recruiting coordinator at the time, and the Redhawks coaching staff had found themselves a diamond in the ruff. According to second-year wide receivers coach Desmond Noird, it was Smith’s raw athleticism and intangibles that made him jump out.

“Coach Berb did a good job finding him and brought him to us,” Noird said. “I really loved how he ran. He’s a big, long guy. You don't really see a lot of guys that can run like him. Really good ball skills. Can catch the ball well and get up. He’s an athlete and was a really good basketball player as well. Getting to know him, he was a hard worker and wanted to be good. So, just very blessed and pleased where he's at.”

In what is a talented, yet crowded SEMO receiving room, Smith currently ranks third on the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (425) in his first year at the Division 1 level. After never eclipsing the 100-yard receiving mark in a single game at Hutchinson CC, the JUCO product has already done so twice this season in wins over Southern Illinois and Eastern Illinois. Along with his game-changing forced fumble on the Tennessee Tech runback, Smith caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against the Golden Eagles this past Saturday.

SEMO wide receiver Tristan Smith tries to shed a Tennessee Tech defender on Saturday, Oct. 12. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

Now an integral part of SEMO’s high-octane passing attack, Smith’s rise to stardom has been an interesting one, but it’s the origins story of his growth in Hutchinson and, according to Noird, infectious personality that gets to the core of what makes him special.

“He’s probably the most unique personality in my room,” Noird said. “He loves to talk, loves to make people laugh. He’s really the life of the receiver room, honestly. So, he brings good energy. The guys like him, team likes him and he's a great addition to the room.”

But for as impressive as the LaGrange product has been, Smith said that people “should be surprised” about his breakthrough campaign.

“This is my really first year doing something in college,” he said. “I’ve been in college two years before this and didn't really have the numbers or stats, so they should be surprised. I just hope they like watching me do my thing.”

However, to an individual such as Smith, it’s not the stats or touchdown celebrations he prioritizes the most. As his No. 8 SEMO Redhawks look to extend their five-game winning streak this Saturday, Oct. 19, at Charleston Southern, the transfer wideout is only concerned about doing what it takes to help the team climb to the top.

“I like winning,” Smith said. “When I was at Hutch, we were No. 1 and I lost two games in two years. So, I feel like I don't like when people repost the ‘No. 8’ ranking in the polls and stuff. I don't like that. I want to be No. 1 because I'm so used to being No. 1 every week.”