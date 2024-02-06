Southeast Missouri State put an emphatic end to its road trip on Saturday, traveling to take a resounding 72-51 victory over Western Illinois to keep its Ohio Valley Conference contention hopes alive in a red-hot league.

Fighting through a tense first half to take a 4-point lead at the break, Southeast broke out of its short slump beginning Thursday against Lindenwood to forge a near-perfect second half and a flattering 20-plus-point victory over the hosting Leathernecks.

Improving to 6-4 in league play, 11-10 overall, the Redhawks are looking stout heading back to Cape Girardeau after going 2-1 on their conference road trip including last week’s 7-point victory over a tourney-bound Tennessee Tech team.

Western Illinois, meanwhile, slips to 2-8 in the OVC, 8-13 overall with six consecutive losses suffered at the hands of its new league rivals, sitting in 10th place in the Ohio Valley just one game above last-place Eastern Illinois, rivals in nomenclature and status.

Led once again by the scoring talents of junior college transfer Brendan Terry, putting up 19 points, Southeast put together one of its most complete wins of the season on the road to right the ship and claim its sixth OVC win of the year.

Joining Terry in double figures were Rob Martin’s 16 points and T.J. Biel’s 10, with both Martin and Terry shooting 7-of-12 from the floor on Saturday afternoon.

Trey Deveaux led Western in points scored, dropping in 14 while Sean Smith’s 10 finished as the only Leatherneck to join him in double figures. Regular leading scorer Marko Maletic was contained to just 9 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, just 1-of-3 from range.

Moreover, Martin’s 36 minutes saw him finish with a 23-over plus-minus, while Biel racked up a 20-over in just 25 minutes and Teddy Washington Jr. an 18-over in his 28 minutes.