SportsOctober 26, 2024

No. 6 SEMO outlasts Gardner-Webb 30-24 on homecoming Saturday

No. 6 SEMO extended its winning streak to seven games with a 30-24 victory against Gardner-Webb on Saturday afternoon at Houck Stadium.

Kaiden Karper

Paxton DeLaurent threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Cole Ruble racked up 122 yards on the ground to defeat the visiting Runnin’ Bulldogs 30-24 on homecoming Saturday.

SEMO improved to 8-1 – 5-0 in Big South/OVC play – with the home win.

This story will be updated.

