No. 6 SEMO outlasts Gardner-Webb 30-24 on homecoming Saturday

Paxton DeLaurent threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Cole Ruble racked up 122 yards on the ground to defeat the visiting Runnin’ Bulldogs 30-24 on homecoming Saturday.
SEMO improved to 8-1 – 5-0 in Big South/OVC play – with the home win.
This story will be updated.
