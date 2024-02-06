Thursday begins the second-to-last road trip of the season for Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball, and ranked at the bottom of the Ohio Valley Conference standings, there’s never been a more important time than the present to put some wins together.

Sitting in a four-way tie between eighth and last in the conference, with just a single win putting them in contention for a tournament berth, the Redhawks still control their own destiny, but the window is ever closing.

After taking a home loss over the weekend to Tennessee State, the only win that was even close to favorable the rest of the way, it’s looking less and less likely by the day.

With five road contests and three home contests left on the docket, with one of the three other teams in the tie off the schedule, there’s an uphill battle toward qualification from here, and it’ll be even further strained over the next week.

Beginning Thursday at Morehead State, sitting atop the four-way tie at eighth in the OVC as it stands, the Eagles have already narrowly defeated the Redhawks by 3 points at the Show Me Center last month, and are favored to repeat that effort at home this week.

Following a battle in Morehead, Kentucky, the Redhawks travel to Southern Indiana on Saturday and Little Rock on Tuesday, with both squads ranking in the top five at 8-4 in the OVC a piece.

This season has been tumultuous on numerous accounts for Southeast, beginning with one very loud and important stat: The Redhawks are dead last in America in free throw rate allowed. 362 out of 362.

This, plus an offense and defense ranked deep into the 300s nationally, are part of the formula that’s doomed SEMO back to the bottom of the OVC for a second consecutive year, flirting with another tournament miss.

Beginning Thursday, Morehead State’s Kate Novik leads the Eagles with a top-100 assist rate in the nation, which complements her 13.4 points per game to lead the squad well.

She’s tied with Michelle Ugwah at 5.3 rebounds per game to spearhead the Eagles this year, on the floor for nearly 80 percent of the game but incapable of doing it all herself as Morehead State has slipped to the bottom ranking of the OVC this year.

Analytically placing 11th of 11, the Eagles are looking for a rebound as their shooting has been, frankly, abysmal to begin league play.

While ranking 330th in range shooting offensively, the Eagles rank 362nd in defensive 3-point shooting, allowing makes at a nearly 39 percent rate going into the final lengths of conference play.