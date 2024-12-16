3-point woes plague Redhawks in women's defeat to Missouri State 

Southeast Missouri State unleashed the deafening screech of elementary school children across the area during its Monday morning matinee with in-state rival Missouri State.

The advantage from the atmosphere wasn’t enough, though, as the Redhawks fell to Bears 77-49 at the Show Me Center.

A strategic tradition, college basketball teams will play one game before noon and invite school children to come during a school day as a field trip to fill the otherwise empty gym with engaged fans.

The Show Me Center has never been as loud as when Jariyah Williamson sunk a buzzer-beating 3-point basket at the end of the second quarter.

"The atmosphere was over the top," said SEMO guard Indiya Bowen. "The atmosphere, besides having them there, is good, but just to have them there to add that spice, it kind of amped everybody up, got everybody going. Even the parents in the crowd and the regular fans that are there, I feel like everybody was just high intensity."

Bowen led the Redhawks with a season-high 19 points after being held without a basket in 15 minutes last week at Arkansas.

"I felt like me coming off that game (at Arkansas), I didn't feel like I was able to do enough for my team," Bowen said. "I'm more of a score last, be more helpful in other places than worry about how many I have.

"I feel like I get started off of defense intensity," she said. "I'm more defense first, offense second."

The sophomore has scored double digits in three of SEMO’s last four games.

"Indy is very easy to find in the open court and have play calls for and things like that, because she does a good job of getting downhill and being able to use her length, not only on offense, but on defense," SEMO head coach Briley Palmer said.

Cady Pauley led the Bears with 17 points, while Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 16 to bring her season average to slightly above 10 points per game. Kyrah Daniels added 13 points of her own.

Three-point shooting led to SEMO’s undoing. The Redhawks shot 4 of 23 from beyond the arc, including a 0-for-7 clip from freshman Zoe Best. Meanwhile, Missouri State shot 8 of 16 from 3-point range.