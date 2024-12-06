Thomas, Dominguez take area's top high school football awards

Saying that Zai’Aire Thomas did it all for Cape Central this season might be just a bit of an understatement.

Thomas helped the Tigers go 10-2 and make it all the way to the Class 5 District 1 championship game, plus the Cape Central senior scored 24 regular-season touchdowns — 13 on the ground and 11 more via reception — and threw for another as he scored 28% of the time he touched the ball on offense.

Wednesday night, those efforts were recognized when he won the Carr Trophy during the 79th annual Gridiron Banquet at the Black River Coliseum. Thomas is the first Cape Central player to win the Carr Trophy since 2016, when Kway'Chon Chism won it for the Tigers, and the sixth Tiger overall.

On the defensive side, Oscar Dominguez of Caruthersville was presented the Derland Moore Award as the SEMO Conference's top defender during the ceremony in downtown Poplar Bluff, which also honored the All-SEMO Conference team, the conference's top linemen and its scoring champions.

The 5-foot-6, 165-pound Thomas also picked up the scoring award in the SEMO North for the second time in three years, scoring 144 points during the regular season with 24 touchdowns as he accounted for more than one-third of Central’s points.

Thomas said it felt “great” to win the Carr Trophy.

“It means you're the best high school athlete around here,” Thomas said. “I've been working a lot for this, ever since I came into high school, so it feels great to actually have it now.”

Including Cape Central's three postseason games, Thomas finished with 32 touchdowns and 1,993 all-purpose yards, averaging 16.6 yards per touch on offense with 1,268 rushing yards and 644 yards receiving. He also threw a 53-yard touchdown pass, completing one of his two passing attempts on the season.

“It's great, especially splitting reps with another running back — and a great running back,” Thomas said. “So it feels good to still have the numbers to show for it.”

Jermonte Alexander of Caruthersville and Jett Grams of Dexter were also named finalists for the Carr Trophy, which was first presented in 1979.

Meanwhile, Dominguez, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound senior linebacker at Caruthersville, won the Derland Moore Award after finishing in the top three for the award in 2023.