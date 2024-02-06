The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team is trotting quickly into the thick of OVC play, and the Redhawks are in the running for one of the top spots in the league heading into late January.

Where the Redhawks were just 7-12 and 2-4 in OVC play at this time last year, they are now 10-9 with an impressive 5-3 mark in the conference with a third-place standing in the league as of Wednesday.

There’s been a noticeable turnaround with coach Brad Korn’s men this winter, and it’s been led by some high-energy defensive efforts and some big contributions from its new stars.

On one hand, transfer 6-foot-2 guard Teddy Washington Jr. has the Redhawk offense flowing with a staggering 15.2 points per game scored. On the other hand, it’s the returning Rob Martin with another 11.6, returning from last year’s OVC-missing squad.

Washington Jr., who transferred in from the all-too-familiar Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (although he wasn’t on that 2023 squad), has been the perfect transfer addition to a SEMO offense averaging 73.5 points per game, up nearly seven points from last season.

Heading into two big crucial weekend games against Lindenwood and Western Illinois, this is the perfect time for the Redhawks to prove their mettle and make good on a great start with two all-important wins against teams at the bottom of the conference.