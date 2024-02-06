The Wheel returns to SEMO after dominant victory over No. 7 SIU

Throughout the long history of Southeast Missouri State football history, there are very few games as monumental as this one.

SEMO's 38-21 victory over No. 7 Southern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 22, on the road at Carbondale, Ill, was the Redhawks' fourth victory over an opponent ranked in the top-10 and third highest-ranked victory in program history.

For the Redhawks, the theme of this rivalry has been a victory over the Salukis would lead to a successful season and a loss would spell future failure. Thanks to the senior class, the Redhawks are on the right side of history.

"I'm pretty just so happy for my seniors," SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz said. "We were 4-7 a year ago, and a lot of question marks, and that class that all came back and really went to work, their legacy will live on, bring the wheel back to the Cape where it belongs."

At 3-1, the Redhawks are still undefeated in FCS play. It was the first game of the year that the SEMO offense stuck balance as senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns and freshman running back Payton Brown rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown.

"They're the number seven team in the country, but we did feel like we were the better team all week," Paxton DeLaurent said. "We just had to execute plays."

Four different receivers found the end zone for the Redhawks. Dorian Anderson (111) and Tristian Smith (109) each topped 100 yards and scored. Mitchell Sellers found the end zone for the fourth time this season and Kyron Downing scored his first career touchdown in the first quarter.

"I feel like we have the best receiver corps in the nation," SEMO receiver Dorian Anderson said. "We're behind a great quarterback and the great offensive line and everything. So it feels pretty good. I feel like we can dominate against anybody that's who comes across us after this big win."

A junior from Vinita, Oklahoma, Downing has flown under the radar for three years but secured eight catches this season as DeLaurent's fifth option. His 12-yard touchdown set the tone for the Redhawk offense.

"KD is awesome," DeLaurent said. "He had a great fall camp and Cam Pedro just happens to play the same position as him, a really good player, and KD stepped up tonight and it was awesome to see that."

In a weird turn of events, Downing's touchdown was immediately followed by a blocked extra point that was recovered by SIU and taken to the other house for two points.