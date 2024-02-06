NEW ORLEANS (AP) — They are two of the more delightful — in Philadelphia — and detestable — to the rest of the league — words that have escalated into the fast-evolving NFL lexicon.

Tush push.

No team has taken advantage of the rugby-style scrum — deemed so unstoppable that the NFL had flirted with the idea of banning the play — quite like the Eagles under coach Nick Sirianni and QB Jalen Hurts.

Sirianni likes to say that every first down for the Eagles is first-and-9.

No example summed up how much the tush push can be a pain in the butt to the opposition quite like when the Eagles used it to maddening perfection against Washington in the NFC championship game. The Commanders jumped offside four times in a sequence of five plays while trying to stop the tush push — earning them a warning from the referee that he could award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders did it again.

It sounded implausible but it was true, right there in Rule 12, Section 3, Article 2 of the league’s rule book. Titled “Fouls To Prevent Score,” it states, “The defense shall not commit successive or repeated fouls to prevent a score.” Further, the rule reads that “if the violation is repeated after a warning, the score involved is awarded to the offensive team.”

Hurts, as he inevitably does, scored a touchdown.

“It’s a great concept, great play, hard to stop,” Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “If I was them, I would run it, too.”

Oh, they do, on repeat: The Eagles were successful on 28 of 34 tush push attempts this season, according to Next Gen Stats. Overall, Hurts converted 35 of 43 attempts this year on third- or fourth-and-1 from anywhere on field, plus any other runs from the 1-yard line.

That’s the incredulous part — teams know the tush push is coming, fans at Lincoln Financial Field go wild when the Eagles line up in TP formation and yet defenses still can’t stop the score.

Just don’t tell Kansas City.

The Chiefs, who have mastered the art of everything from the improbable comeback win to defying the odds and the injuries that seem insurmountable en route to a third straight Super Bowl, might have unlocked the cheat code on stopping the tush push.

In the AFC title game, the Buffalo Bills converted only twice on six attempts with their tweaked version of the tush push. While the Eagles like to bunch together and push Hurts forward, the Bills and QB Josh Allen tend to lean left in their first-down attempts.

"(KC) put their big guys inside and their linebackers were coming downhill pretty hard,” Allen said after the game. “They played it well.”