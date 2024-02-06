The slump is over-U.S. bobsledders win medals

SALT LAKE CITY -- The streaks are over -- one just days old, the other decades.

After winning two straight silver medals, U.S. skier Bode Miller finished 25th in the Olympic slalom. And after 46 straight years of futility, an era running from Elvis to Britney, the U.S. men's bobsledders finally won a medal.

Make that two medals -- a silver and a bronze.

Miller was disappointed. The bobsled teams were ... delirious, out of their minds with glee. They climbed into the stands, high-fived the fans, hugged each other in celebration.

Although the gold medal went to Germany 2, driven by Andre Lange, second place -- not to mention third -- was every bit as sweet to the Americans.

"We came out here wanting a medal of any color -- it didn't matter," said Todd Hays, driver of silver-medal winning USA-1. "What an amazing ending."