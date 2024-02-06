KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals have walked themselves to the brink of postseason elimination.

The Yankees will try to push them over the edge Thursday night.

Yes, the big-swinging, homer-happy Yankees are within a game of reaching the American League Championship Series for the second time in three years thanks in large part to the free passes they have been getting from Kansas City pitching.

Nine in a Game 3 victory Wednesday night. A staggering 22 walks through the first three games of the series.

“That's who we are. That's our DNA. That's what we try to do,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “From day one in spring training, that's what we talk about, and these guys go out and live that. It's like, we haven't really broke through in a huge way yet, but we're giving ourselves opportunities against a really good pitching staff.”

Ninety feet at a time.

Of course, it was Giancarlo Stanton's mammoth homer in the eighth inning on Wednesday night that broke up a battle of the bullpens and propelled New York to a 3-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium. But one of the other Yankees runs came after a walk by Juan Soto, who came all the way around to score from first on Stanton's double earlier in the game.

“I tried to make quality pitches and some just got off the edge," said Royals starter Seth Lugo, who walked four in five innings. "Some I thought were there and some weren’t, but didn’t give in and I tried to make sure I kept the ball off the barrel.”

However, the erratic pitching from the Royals' usually pinpoint staff has been a problem all series

In the opener Saturday night in New York, Kansas City led three times in a wildly swinging game, only to watch each evaporate as they issued eight walks in a 6-5 loss — tying a season-high, until it was surpassed with nine walks Wednesday night.