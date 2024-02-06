The rise of esports at SEMO, around the country

Esports is no longer just a hobby—it’s a booming industry making its mark on college campuses nationwide. With competitive gaming growing in popularity, universities are embracing esports not only as an outlet for students but also as a pathway to careers in sports management.

According to a study done by EdTech Magazine, more than 200 colleges in the United States now have varsity level esports teams, using them both as a recruitment tool and an avenue for student engagement.

This number is also on the rise at the high school level, with the National Education Association reporting that more than 8,600 high schools have started competitive gaming teams.

With esports rising at multiple levels of education, more universities are offering degrees concerning esports, teaching students how to navigate the management of this fast-growing sport.

One such minor has been offered this year at Southeast Missouri State University, teaching students esports marketing and league management.

Esports at SEMO

Beverly Evans, a professor in the sports management department, oversees the esports minor. She says the program’s first semester has been well received by the student body.

“[It’s going] surprisingly well. It starts slow, as all things do, because it's new. We're just thankful to have the word beginning to get out, and people want to take our classes. Some aren't necessarily esports minors, but they're looking at the classes and thinking, this sounds interesting,” Evans said.

Evans also said that the newness has led to heightened interest from students throughout the United States.

“It's new and fresh and it's exciting. It's exciting to get in on the ground floor when something's taking off. People who are gamers that only play when they get off their nine-to-five job, they don't have to just play games when they get off. They can be part of it like anybody wants to be part of sport management,” Evans said.

Career potential in esports