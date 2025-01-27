All sections
SportsJanuary 27, 2025

The Chiefs get more Mahomes magic and advance to 3rd straight Super Bowl, beating the Bills 32-29

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Bills, securing their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Kansas City will face the Eagles on February 9 in New Orleans.

DAVE SKRETTA, Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Buffalo Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a touchdown catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a touchdown catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) after Hollins scored a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) after Hollins scored a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sidelines during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sidelines during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells from the sideline during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes yells from the sideline during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is stopped short of the end zone by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, left, and cornerback Kaiir Elam, right, during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is stopped short of the end zone by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, left, and cornerback Kaiir Elam, right, during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) celebrates a punt return against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) celebrates a punt return against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) struggles for yardage during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) struggles for yardage during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Donna Kelce, Andrea Swift and Taylor Swift, from left, watch play between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Donna Kelce, Andrea Swift and Taylor Swift, from left, watch play between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) runs with the ball past Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) runs with the ball past Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (5) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 245 yards and a touchdown, ran through the Buffalo defense for two more scores, and relied on his defense at key moments to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Bills 32-29 on Sunday night and reach the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season.

Now, the AFC champions will try to do something no other NFL team has done: Win all three.

The Chiefs will get a familiar foe in the Eagles, whom they beat two years ago for the first title in this run. Philadelphia romped to a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders earlier Sunday to earn a shot at the champs on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

It's the fourth time since January 2021 that the Chiefs have ended the Bills' season in the playoffs. And like all the rest, it came after a heavyweight fight between two of the top teams in the AFC, one that was tied 29-all after Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen found Curtis Samuel in the back of the end zone to set up a little more drama at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes was simply unflappable, though. He completed four consecutive passes on the ensuing possession, setting up Harrison Butker's go-ahead field goal with 3:33 left and putting the Bills in another do-or-die situation in Kansas City.

Allen got their drive going by running for a first down, but his next two throws were batted at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete. He hit Amari Cooper for a short gain on third down, and the Bills chose to go for it — they were 4 of 5 on fourth down at that point — and the Kansas City blitz forced Allen to loft up a prayer that Dalton Kincaid could not catch.

The Chiefs took over, picked up a couple of first downs and began to celebrate once again.

Kareem Hunt had a touchdown run and Xavier Worthy had six catches for 85 yards and a score for Kansas City, which became the fourth franchise to reach three consecutive Super Bowls with its ninth consecutive playoff victory.

Allen threw for 237 yards and two scores for Buffalo. James Cook ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns of his own.

The Bills still have not been to the Super Bowl since a run of four straight during the 1990-93 seasons.

The Bills and Chiefs have become well acquainted over the years, meeting seven times since Kansas City beat Buffalo under the exact same circumstances — the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium — to reach the Super Bowl in January 2021.

Buffalo had won all four games in the regular season. Kansas City had won the three that mattered in the postseason.

And that familiarity, along with the fact that Bills coach Sean McDermott once worked for Chiefs counterpart Andy Reid, was evident as the game transpired. The Bills simply refused to let Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce beat them, like he did against the Texans in the divisional round, while Kansas City was prepared for Allen's propensity to take off and run.

It was the Chiefs who took a 21-16 lead into the locker room after a topsy-turvy first half.

Mahomes and Hunt ran for scores and Worthy had a touchdown reception as the teams traded the lead. Cook reached the end zone for Buffalo, and a spectacular touchdown catch by Mack Hollins just before halftime kept the Bills in the game.

It remained a game of inches in the second half: Cook barely reached across the goal line for a touchdown, the Chiefs stopped Allen inches shy of the marker on fourth down, Mahomes bulldozed into the end zone for a score, and the Bills answered with a 70-yard drive in which their MVP-candidate quarterback hit Samuel on fourth-and-goal to tie the game at 29-all.

Fifty-three minutes and 45 seconds had been rendered moot. Everything came down to the last 6:45 of the game.

Injuries

Bills cornerback Christian Benford was carted off in the first quarter and declared out with a concussion. He had spent the week in the concussion protocol before getting cleared to play Sunday.

Up next

The Chiefs are headed to the Big Easy to face the Eagles in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. In the first game, they rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit with Butker hitting a 27-yard field goal for the 38-35 win.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

