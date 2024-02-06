That's the(wrist) breaks-Garciaparra back, Kent out

Nomar Garciaparra made an emphatic return from his injured wrist. Jeff Kent broke a bone in his.

Kent injured himself while washing his truck and will miss 4-6 weeks. Kent, the 2000 NL MVP, revealed the injury to Giants trainer Stan Conte on Saturday after swelling and soreness set in overnight.

"He was pretty depressed when he came in this morning. I guarantee you he'll never wash his car again as long as he's a Giant," Conte said.

Kent will be put in a cast for the next month. Giants manager Dusty Baker said he's still expecting Kent to start the regular season as the second baseman and cleanup hitter.

"I believe in miracles," said Baker. "I want Jeff back as early as possible. Luckily it's March 2 and not April 2. We're counting on starting Jeff."

Garciaparra homered in his spring debut after missing most of last season with a wrist injury but Boston lost to Minnesota 8-7 in 10 innings at Fort Myers, Fla.