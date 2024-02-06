All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsMarch 3, 2002

That's the(wrist) breaks-Garciaparra back, Kent out

Nomar Garciaparra made an emphatic return from his injured wrist. Jeff Kent broke a bone in his. Kent injured himself while washing his truck and will miss 4-6 weeks. Kent, the 2000 NL MVP, revealed the injury to Giants trainer Stan Conte on Saturday after swelling and soreness set in overnight...

The Associated Press

Nomar Garciaparra made an emphatic return from his injured wrist. Jeff Kent broke a bone in his.

Kent injured himself while washing his truck and will miss 4-6 weeks. Kent, the 2000 NL MVP, revealed the injury to Giants trainer Stan Conte on Saturday after swelling and soreness set in overnight.

"He was pretty depressed when he came in this morning. I guarantee you he'll never wash his car again as long as he's a Giant," Conte said.

Kent will be put in a cast for the next month. Giants manager Dusty Baker said he's still expecting Kent to start the regular season as the second baseman and cleanup hitter.

"I believe in miracles," said Baker. "I want Jeff back as early as possible. Luckily it's March 2 and not April 2. We're counting on starting Jeff."

Garciaparra homered in his spring debut after missing most of last season with a wrist injury but Boston lost to Minnesota 8-7 in 10 innings at Fort Myers, Fla.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It was good to be out there," Garciaparra said. "It's always nice to get into a game situation."

Garciaparra played only 21 games last year after undergoing right wrist surgery on opening day. Garciaparra went 1-for-2, including a two-run homer in the second that gave Boston a 2-0 lead.

"It's a lot different swing than he had last year," manager Joe Kerrigan said. "We didn't see that power, that quickness, that lightning he has in his forearms and wrists. It's back now."

Jason Varitek also made a healthy debut for Boston. Varitek, limited to 51 games before a broken right elbow ended his season, went 1-for-2.

Elsewhere, Jason Giambi showed why the Yankees are counting so heavily on him this year. The prized free agent in the offseason hit a two-run homer in his very first at-bat and later launched a solo shot in a victory over Toronto in Tampa, Fla.

"I set my expectation level a little high today," he said.

Story Tags
Professional Sports
Advertisement
Related
SportsNov. 3
Blues beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in Berube's return to St. Louis
SportsNov. 3
Greatest season in Jackson VB history ends once again in C5 ...
SportsNov. 3
St. Vincent VB storms back from 0-2 down to stun Jefferson i...
SportsNov. 2
Pirates ground Owls, win first district playoff game since 2...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Central slams Webster Groves in Class 5 District 1 quarterfinals
SportsNov. 2
Cape Central slams Webster Groves in Class 5 District 1 quarterfinals
Mid-Buchanan squeaks past Chaffee in softball semifinal shootout
SportsNov. 1
Mid-Buchanan squeaks past Chaffee in softball semifinal shootout
SEMO gears up for potential home playoff game with press box upgrades at Houck Field
SportsNov. 1
SEMO gears up for potential home playoff game with press box upgrades at Houck Field
Advance ends Oak Ridge’s magical run at Class 1 state volleyball tournament
SportsNov. 1
Advance ends Oak Ridge’s magical run at Class 1 state volleyball tournament
Bobby Brink breaks late tie, Flyers beat Blues 2-1 for 2nd straight victoiry
SportsNov. 1
Bobby Brink breaks late tie, Flyers beat Blues 2-1 for 2nd straight victoiry
Bucs head to KC trying to spoil Chiefs' pursuit of franchise-record 14th straight win Monday night
SportsOct. 31
Bucs head to KC trying to spoil Chiefs' pursuit of franchise-record 14th straight win Monday night
SEMO Men’s Basketball: Season outlook, key players, Bradley game preview
SportsOct. 31
SEMO Men’s Basketball: Season outlook, key players, Bradley game preview
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
SportsOct. 31
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy