Coming back home after a mixed bag on the road trip, Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball is on a one-game winning streak and returning to the Show Me Center for a Volunteer State challenge over the weekend.

Linking up with UT Martin and Tennessee State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, the Redhawks are looking to improve their conference outlook with two matchups against Tennessean squads currently sitting below the hosts in the league standings.

That being said, with both squads entering at 5-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference, SEMO has its work cut out for it with its 6-4 record in the league surely to be tested against two familiar squads that it’s already seen.

Splitting with these two teams through the first half of the OVC season, going on the road in both and winning in Nashville while losing in Martin, there’s room to improve for the Redhawks going back home.

SEMO enters on a five-game losing streak against the Skyhawks, dating back to the 2022 season. The Redhawks last won in Feb. 2022 at home, predating the Redhawks’ 2023 Ohio Valley Conference championship by a full year.

Last season, the Skyhawks went 14-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference, as they finished as the 2nd seed going into the OVC Tournament but ultimately lost to eventual-champion Morehead State in the conference semifinals.

The visitors, as they frequently have been in recent history, are quite talented. Of their 17 players, 13 are from outside the continental United States, coming in from all over the globe.

Players from North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, plus a few from Caribbean nations, make appearances on the roster and, of the Skyhawks’ top nine scorers, eight are international players.

The one domestic player in that mix is their leading scorer, Tarence Guinyard, a Florida native averaging 15.9 points per game on 45% shooting from the field, while also ranking top five in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.